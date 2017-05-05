Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

- 2016/17

Domazlice Stadium - Domazlice
Group stage – final tournament - Group A
Czech Republic
1-5 -
Spain
      #CZEESP

      Spain too hot for hosts Czech Republic

      Friday 5 May 2017 by Ben Gladwell

      Czech Republic 1-5 Spain
      Spain bounced back from losing their Group A opener to Germany as they ended the hosts' campaign.

      Claudia Pina celebrates her opening goal
      Claudia Pina celebrates her opening goal ©Sportsfile
      • Spain recover from opening loss to Germany with win that ends Czech Republic hopes
      • First time Candela Andújar gets room to attack, her low cross is volleyed in by Claudia Pina
      • Spain almost pay price for missed chances as Michaela Khýrová goes close on stroke of half-time
      • Andújar doubles Spain's lead 22 seconds into second half, converting Eva Maria Navarro cross
      • Within minutes, Lorena Navarro adds third, striking into top corner of Czech goal
      • Berta Pujadas keeps her cool in among pack of players to sweep in Spain's fourth
      • Substitute Rosa Marquez Baena is equally composed to make it five
      • Andrea Stašková grabs consolation from penalty spot after foul by Anna Torrodá
      • Spain ahead of France in second on goal difference and will reach semis with draw on Monday
      • Monday in Group A: Germany v Czech Republic, France v Spain (both 14:00CET)
