Spain too hot for hosts Czech Republic
Friday 5 May 2017
Czech Republic 1-5 Spain
Spain bounced back from losing their Group A opener to Germany as they ended the hosts' campaign.
- Spain recover from opening loss to Germany with win that ends Czech Republic hopes
- First time Candela Andújar gets room to attack, her low cross is volleyed in by Claudia Pina
- Spain almost pay price for missed chances as Michaela Khýrová goes close on stroke of half-time
- Andújar doubles Spain's lead 22 seconds into second half, converting Eva Maria Navarro cross
- Within minutes, Lorena Navarro adds third, striking into top corner of Czech goal
- Berta Pujadas keeps her cool in among pack of players to sweep in Spain's fourth
- Substitute Rosa Marquez Baena is equally composed to make it five
- Andrea Stašková grabs consolation from penalty spot after foul by Anna Torrodá
- Spain ahead of France in second on goal difference and will reach semis with draw on Monday
- Monday in Group A: Germany v Czech Republic, France v Spain (both 14:00CET)