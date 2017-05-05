Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

- 2016/17

Na Litavce - Pribram
Group stage – final tournament - Group A
Germany
2-1 -
France
      #GERFRA

      Germany through after defeating France

      Friday 5 May 2017 by Sergey Vorobyov

      Germany 2-1 France
      Holders Germany are through as Group A winners with a match to spare after victory against France, who must now beat Spain.

      Germany celebrate their opening goal
      Germany celebrate their opening goal ©Sportsfile
      • Germany follow opening win against Spain with scalp of France that takes them into semis
      • Melissa Kössler puts holders ahead as she lobs Justine Lerond from 35 metres
      • Just before half-time Sydney Lohmann's free-kick tipped from under bar by Lerond
      • Kössler strikes again early in second half with individual effort and is only denied hat-trick by Lohman's late save
      • Maëlle Lakrar pulls one back with three minutes left following rebounded free-kick
      • Defeat means France must beat Spain on Monday to go through with group winners Germany
      • Monday in Group A: Germany v Czech Republic, France v Spain (both 14:00CET)
      Spain too hot for hosts Czech Republic
      05/05/2017

      LiveSpain too hot for hosts Czech Republic

      Czech Republic 1-5 SpainSpain bounced back from losing their Group A opener to Germany as they ended the hosts' campaign.
      Holders Germany cruise in Spain final rematch
      02/05/2017

      LiveHolders Germany cruise in Spain final rematch

      Spain 1-4 GermanyHolders Germany comfortably won a rematch of the 2016 final to join Friday opponents France on three Group A points.
      France beat Czech hosts in front of competition-record crowd
      02/05/2017

      LiveFrance beat Czech hosts in front of competition-record crowd

      Czech Republic 1-2 FranceA competition-record 10,219 crowd saw the hosts come up short in their Group A opener, Melvine Malard scoring both France goals.
      Top