Germany through after defeating France
Friday 5 May 2017
Germany 2-1 France
Holders Germany are through as Group A winners with a match to spare after victory against France, who must now beat Spain.
- Germany follow opening win against Spain with scalp of France that takes them into semis
- Melissa Kössler puts holders ahead as she lobs Justine Lerond from 35 metres
- Just before half-time Sydney Lohmann's free-kick tipped from under bar by Lerond
- Kössler strikes again early in second half with individual effort and is only denied hat-trick by Lohman's late save
- Maëlle Lakrar pulls one back with three minutes left following rebounded free-kick
- Defeat means France must beat Spain on Monday to go through with group winners Germany
- Monday in Group A: Germany v Czech Republic, France v Spain (both 14:00CET)