Nygård heads Norway to Ireland success
Friday 5 May 2017
Republic of Ireland 0-1 Norway
Rikke Bogetveit Nygård's header in the dying minutes handed the Irish a second defeat, and gave her side hope of a top-two finish in Group B.
- Rikke Bogetveit Nygård heads late Norway winner from Olaug Tvedten's well-taken corner
- First Group B win for Norway; second defeat for Ireland
- Irish eliminated by Netherlands' win against England in late game
- Ine Agnethe Aarskog hit the woodwork following another corner a minute earlier
- Set-pieces a struggle for Irish; Malin Skulstad Sunde goes close after 51st-minute free-kick
- Best Irish chance came early in second half, Megan Mackey connecting with Tyler Toland's corner
- Healthy crowd of 4,273 in attendance – fans from both countries and local schoolchildren
- Monday in Group B: England v Norway, Netherlands v Ireland (both 14:00CET)