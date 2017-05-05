Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

- 2016/17

Štruncovy Sady Stadion - Plzen
Group stage – final tournament - Group B
Republic of Ireland
0-1 -
Norway
      #IRLNOR

      Nygård heads Norway to Ireland success

      Friday 5 May 2017 by Tomáš Čunčík

      Republic of Ireland 0-1 Norway
      Rikke Bogetveit Nygård's header in the dying minutes handed the Irish a second defeat, and gave her side hope of a top-two finish in Group B. 

      Action from Norway's win
      Action from Norway's win ©Sportsfile
      • Rikke Bogetveit Nygård heads late Norway winner from Olaug Tvedten's well-taken corner
      • First Group B win for Norway; second defeat for Ireland
      • Irish eliminated by Netherlands' win against England in late game
      • Ine Agnethe Aarskog hit the woodwork following another corner a minute earlier
      • Set-pieces a struggle for Irish; Malin Skulstad Sunde goes close after 51st-minute free-kick
      • Best Irish chance came early in second half, Megan Mackey connecting with Tyler Toland's corner
      • Healthy crowd of 4,273 in attendance – fans from both countries and local schoolchildren
      • Monday in Group B: England v Norway, Netherlands v Ireland (both 14:00CET)
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
