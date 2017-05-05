Netherlands beat England to top group
Friday 5 May 2017
Netherlands 2-1 England
The Netherlands qualified for the semi-finals after coming from behind in Přeštice and clinching top spot with a game to spare.
- Romée Leuchter heads the Dutch winner in the closing stages, taking them through as Group B winners
- Both goalkeepers make excellent saves to keep things tight until the final few minutes of the first half
- Aimee Palmer puts England in front with a shot from the edge of the area which goes in via the left-hand upright
- Jill Baijings converts the rebound after her initial effort hits the crossbar to level for the Dutch
- Netherlands through with 100% record from two games
- England need point against Norway to join them in last four while Ireland are now eliminated
- Monday in Group B: England v Norway, Netherlands v Republic of Ireland (both 14:00CET)