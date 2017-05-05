Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

- 2016/17

TJ Přeštice - Přeštice
Group stage – final tournament - Group B
Netherlands
2-1 -
England
      #NEDENG

      Netherlands beat England to top group

      Friday 5 May 2017 by Ben Gladwell

      Netherlands 2-1 England
      The Netherlands qualified for the semi-finals after coming from behind in Přeštice and clinching top spot with a game to spare.

      Jill Baijings celebrates her opener for the Netherlands
      Jill Baijings celebrates her opener for the Netherlands ©Sportsfile
      • Romée Leuchter heads the Dutch winner in the closing stages, taking them through as Group B winners
      • Both goalkeepers make excellent saves to keep things tight until the final few minutes of the first half
      • Aimee Palmer puts England in front with a shot from the edge of the area which goes in via the left-hand upright
      • Jill Baijings converts the rebound after her initial effort hits the crossbar to level for the Dutch
      • Netherlands through with 100% record from two games
      • England need point against Norway to join them in last four while Ireland are now eliminated
      • Monday in Group B: England v Norway, Netherlands v Republic of Ireland (both 14:00CET)
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      Top