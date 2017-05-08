Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

- 2016/17

Na Litavce - Pribram
Group stage – final tournament - Group A
Germany
5-1 -
Czech Republic
      #GERCZE

      Five-star Germany too strong for Czechs

      Monday 8 May 2017 by Tomáš Čunčík

      Germany 5-1 Czech Republic
      Group A winners Germany made it three victories in as many games with a fine second-half comeback, Nicole Anyomi scoring twice to turn the tide.

      Germany have won all three Group A matches
      Germany have won all three Group A matches ©Sportsfile
      • Germany make it three Group A wins from three with comeback victory
      • Czechs take lead thanks to Michaela Khýrová penalty
      • Quick double from Nicole Anyomi turns round game
      • Verena Wieder makes it 3-1 with lobbed finish
      • Late goals by subs Lea Schneider and Gianna Rackow crown impressive second-half show
      • Germany already sure of Group A first place and Czech hosts eliminated before today
      • Holders Germany face Norway in semi-finals on Thursday
