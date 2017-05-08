Five-star Germany too strong for Czechs
Monday 8 May 2017
Germany 5-1 Czech Republic
Group A winners Germany made it three victories in as many games with a fine second-half comeback, Nicole Anyomi scoring twice to turn the tide.
- Germany make it three Group A wins from three with comeback victory
- Czechs take lead thanks to Michaela Khýrová penalty
- Quick double from Nicole Anyomi turns round game
- Verena Wieder makes it 3-1 with lobbed finish
- Late goals by subs Lea Schneider and Gianna Rackow crown impressive second-half show
- Germany already sure of Group A first place and Czech hosts eliminated before today
- Holders Germany face Norway in semi-finals on Thursday