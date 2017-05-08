Spain draw with France to reach semi-finals
Monday 8 May 2017
France 1-1 Spain
Spain came from behind for the draw they needed to set up a semi-final meeting with the Netherlands on Thursday.
- Spain come from behind for point they neded to reach the semi-finals from Group A ahead of France on goal difference
- Sandy Baltimore sets up early France opener, beating marker and pasisng low for Laurene Martin to flick in
- Rosa Marquez levels just past hour with shot into the top right-hand corner after a good pass from Claudia Pina
- Mickaélla Cardia close to restoring France lead, her shot deflected behind for a corner with four minutes left
- France push for a winner in stoppage time, but fail to break a resolute Spain defence
- Spain face the Netherlands in semi-finals on Thursday