Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

- 2016/17

TJ Přeštice - Přeštice
Group stage – final tournament - Group A
France
1-1 -
Spain
      #FRAESP

      Spain draw with France to reach semi-finals

      Monday 8 May 2017 by Sergey Vorobyov

      France 1-1 Spain
      Spain came from behind for the draw they needed to set up a semi-final meeting with the Netherlands on Thursday.

      Spain celebrate the decisive goal
      Spain celebrate the decisive goal ©Sportsfile
      • Spain come from behind for point they neded to reach the semi-finals from Group A ahead of France on goal difference
      • Sandy Baltimore sets up early France opener, beating marker and pasisng low for Laurene Martin to flick in
      • Rosa Marquez levels just past hour with shot into the top right-hand corner after a good pass from Claudia Pina
      • Mickaélla Cardia close to restoring France lead, her shot deflected behind for a corner with four minutes left
      • France push for a winner in stoppage time, but fail to break a resolute Spain defence
      • Spain face the Netherlands in semi-finals on Thursday
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      Top