- 2016/17

Domazlice Stadium - Domazlice
Group stage – final tournament - Group B
Netherlands
0-0 -
Republic of Ireland
      Netherlands cannot crack resilient Irish

      Monday 8 May 2017 by Vojtěch Raiman

      Netherlands 0-0 Republic of Ireland
      Already sure of a place in the semi-finals, the Dutch dominated their final Group B game, but could not deny the eliminated Irish a share of the points.

      Shanique Dessing was denied by a fine Rachael Kelly save
      • Group B winners Dutch held; eliminated Irish bow out with their first Group B point
      • Rachael Kelly makes great saves to deny Shanique Dessing and Anna Knol
      • Ireland show immense focus despite heavy rain in Domazlice
      • Oranje unable to make shots count: they have 20 to Ireland's four
      • Netherlands face Spain in semi-finals on Thursday
      Norway peak late to eliminate England
      08/05/2017

