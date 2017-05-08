Netherlands cannot crack resilient Irish
Monday 8 May 2017
Netherlands 0-0 Republic of Ireland
Already sure of a place in the semi-finals, the Dutch dominated their final Group B game, but could not deny the eliminated Irish a share of the points.
- Group B winners Dutch held; eliminated Irish bow out with their first Group B point
- Rachael Kelly makes great saves to deny Shanique Dessing and Anna Knol
- Ireland show immense focus despite heavy rain in Domazlice
- Oranje unable to make shots count: they have 20 to Ireland's four
- Netherlands face Spain in semi-finals on Thursday