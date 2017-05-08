Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

- 2016/17

Štruncovy Sady Stadion - Plzen
Group stage – final tournament - Group B
England
0-2 -
Norway
      #ENGNOR

      Norway peak late to eliminate England

      Monday 8 May 2017 by Ben Gladwell

      England 0-2 Norway
      Norway saved their best group performance for their final game as they set up a semi-final with Germany.

      Malin Skulstad Sunde celebrates after scoring against England
      Malin Skulstad Sunde celebrates after scoring against England ©Sportsfile
      • Norway clinch second place in Group B by beating England 2-0
      • Kick-off is delayed by four hours because of heavy rain
      • Olaug Tvedten sends Jenny Kristine Røsholm Olsen through to give Norway the lead
      • Olsen almost sneaks in to intercept Meg Boydell's pass back to her goalkeeper
      • Malin Sunde heads in Norway's second from Tvedten's left-wing free-kick
      • England push for a goal in the second period but Norway hold firm
      • Norway face Germany in semi-finals on Thursday
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      Top