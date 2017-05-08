Norway peak late to eliminate England
Monday 8 May 2017
England 0-2 Norway
Norway saved their best group performance for their final game as they set up a semi-final with Germany.
- Norway clinch second place in Group B by beating England 2-0
- Kick-off is delayed by four hours because of heavy rain
- Olaug Tvedten sends Jenny Kristine Røsholm Olsen through to give Norway the lead
- Olsen almost sneaks in to intercept Meg Boydell's pass back to her goalkeeper
- Malin Sunde heads in Norway's second from Tvedten's left-wing free-kick
- England push for a goal in the second period but Norway hold firm
- Norway face Germany in semi-finals on Thursday