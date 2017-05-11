Spain ease into fourth straight Women's U17 final
Thursday 11 May 2017
Netherlands 0-2 Spain
Spain will appear in their fourth straight final on Sunday after two first-half goals saw off the Netherlands.
- Three-time winners Spain reach a seventh final with a comfortable win over the Netherlands
- Carla Piqueras Bautista earns and scores a penalty to give Spain a fifth-minute lead
- Claudia Pina adds second, holding off two defenders before rounding Daphne van Domselaar and scoring into the empty goal
- Pina hits side-netting as Spain continue to dominate in second half and reach fourth straight final
- Spain face Germany or Norway in the final in Pilsen at 18:30CET on Sunday live on Eurosport