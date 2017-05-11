Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

- 2016/17

Domazlice Stadium - Domazlice
Semi-finals
Netherlands
0-2 -
Spain
      #NEDESP

      Spain ease into fourth straight Women's U17 final

      Thursday 11 May 2017 by Ben Gladwell

      Netherlands 0-2 Spain
      Spain will appear in their fourth straight final on Sunday after two first-half goals saw off the Netherlands.

      Spain are through to their fourth straight final
      Spain are through to their fourth straight final ©Sportsfile
      • Three-time winners Spain reach a seventh final with a comfortable win over the Netherlands
      • Carla Piqueras Bautista earns and scores a penalty to give Spain a fifth-minute lead
      • Claudia Pina adds second, holding off two defenders before rounding Daphne van Domselaar and scoring into the empty goal
      • Pina hits side-netting as Spain continue to dominate in second half and reach fourth straight final
      • Spain face Germany or Norway in the final in Pilsen at 18:30CET on Sunday live on Eurosport
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      Top