Germany through to final after shoot-out drama
Thursday 11 May 2017
Germany 1-1 Norway
Germany are through to a sixth final despite missing their first three penalties in a historic shoot-out.
- Watch highlights of a historic penalty shoot-out!
- Germany set up final rematch with Spain after penalty shoot-out victory over Norway
- Olaug Tvedten finds net from acute angle to give Norway seventh-minute lead
- Jenny Kristine Røsholm Olsen almost makes it 2-0 as her shot comes back off post
- Sydney Lohmann heads Germany level early in second half
- No further goals means first penalty shoot-out under new trialled system
- Germany miss first three spot kicks but score next three to seal place in showpiece
- Germany face Spain in Pilsen final at 18:30CEST on Sunday, live on Eurosport