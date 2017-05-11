Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

- 2016/17

Na Litavce - Pribram
Semi-finals
Germany win on penalties (3-2)
Germany
1-1 -
Norway
      Highlights Highlights available from midnight where you are
      #GERNOR

      Germany through to final after shoot-out drama

      Thursday 11 May 2017 by Ben Gladwell

      Germany 1-1 Norway
      Germany are through to a sixth final despite missing their first three penalties in a historic shoot-out.

      WU17 highlights: See Germany-Norway penalty drama
      • Watch highlights of a historic penalty shoot-out!
      • Germany set up final rematch with Spain after penalty shoot-out victory over Norway
      • Olaug Tvedten finds net from acute angle to give Norway seventh-minute lead
      • Jenny Kristine Røsholm Olsen almost makes it 2-0 as her shot comes back off post
      • Sydney Lohmann heads Germany level early in second half
      • No further goals means first penalty shoot-out under new trialled system
      • Germany miss first three spot kicks but score next three to seal place in showpiece
      • Germany face Spain in Pilsen final at 18:30CEST on Sunday, live on Eurosport
