Germany clinch sixth title after shoot-out win
Sunday 14 May 2017
Article summary
Germany secured their record sixth UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship title after keeping their nerve from the spot to beat Spain 3-1 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.
Article top media content
Article body
- Watch highlights of Germany's penalty shoot-out victory!
- Germany seal record sixth title on penalties, repeating their 2016 final win against Spain
- Spain begin strongly, Stina Johannes making excellent save to deny Claudia Pina
- Pina goes close again in second half, holding off Andrea Brunner but firing over
- Another Johannes save prevents Candela Andújar from finishing inside near post
- Eva Maria Navarro also denied as Spain struggle to make chances count
- Penalties required for second final running and Spain miss first three
- Melissa Kössler buries decisive spot kick as holders Germany triumph again