- 2016/17

Štruncovy Sady Stadion - Plzen
Final
Germany win on penalties (3-1)
Germany
0-0 -
Spain
      #GERESP

      Germany clinch sixth title after shoot-out win

      Sunday 14 May 2017 by Ben Gladwell

      Germany secured their record sixth UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship title after keeping their nerve from the spot to beat Spain 3-1 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

      Germany v Spain: 2017 WU17 final highlights
      • Watch highlights of Germany's penalty shoot-out victory!
      • Germany seal record sixth title on penalties, repeating their 2016 final win against Spain
      • Spain begin strongly, Stina Johannes making excellent save to deny Claudia Pina
      • Pina goes close again in second half, holding off Andrea Brunner but firing over
      • Another Johannes save prevents Candela Andújar from finishing inside near post
      • Eva Maria Navarro also denied as Spain struggle to make chances count
      • Penalties required for second final running and Spain miss first three
      • Melissa Kössler buries decisive spot kick as holders Germany triumph again
      ©Sportsfile
      Top