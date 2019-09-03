Women’s U17 qualifying guide
Tuesday 3 September 2019
Article summary
The 2019/20 qualifying round runs until 28 October, involving 44 of the 47 entrants on the road to Sweden.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs from 10 September to 28 October, involving 44 of the 47 entrants on the road to Sweden.
- Fixtures
- The top two sides in each group plus the two third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join top seeds Spain and holders Germany in the elite round draw on 21 November 2019
- Hosts Sweden have bye to eight-team finals from 9 to 22 May,which will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India,
Group 1 (21–27 October): England, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Croatia
Group 2 (19–25 September): Switzerland, Turkey, Romania, Moldova (hosts)
Group 3 (15–21 September): France, Iceland, Belarus (hosts), Malta
Group 4 (20–26 October): Finland, Austria, Slovakia (hosts), Estonia
Group 5 (17–23 October): Norway, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands (hosts)
Group 6 (22–28 September): Denmark (hosts), Russia, Wales, North Macedonia
Group 7 (10–16 September): Republic of Ireland, Greece, Lithuania (hosts), Albania
Group 8 (20–26 October): Czech Republic, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine, Georgia
Group 9 (2–8 October): Poland, Hungary (hosts), Bulgaria, Kazakhstan
Group 10 (14–20 October): Italy, Scotland (hosts), Northern Ireland, Montenegro
Group 11 (22–28 October): Netherlands, Portugal (hosts), Israel, Latvia
Bye to elite round: Spain, Germany (holders)
Bye to finals: Sweden (hosts)