Women’s U17 qualifying guide

The 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs from 10 September to 28 October, involving 44 of the 47 entrants on the road to Sweden.

Fixtures

The top two sides in each group plus the two third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join top seeds Spain and holders Germany in the elite round draw on 21 November 2019

Hosts Sweden have bye to eight-team finals from 9 to 22 May,which will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India,

THE GROUPS

Group 1 (21–27 October): England, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Croatia

Group 2 (19–25 September): Switzerland, Turkey, Romania, Moldova (hosts)

Group 3 (15–21 September): France, Iceland, Belarus (hosts), Malta

Group 4 (20–26 October): Finland, Austria, Slovakia (hosts), Estonia

Group 5 (17–23 October): Norway, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands (hosts)

Group 6 (22–28 September): Denmark (hosts), Russia, Wales, North Macedonia

Group 7 (10–16 September): Republic of Ireland, Greece, Lithuania (hosts), Albania

Group 8 (20–26 October): Czech Republic, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine, Georgia

Group 9 (2–8 October): Poland, Hungary (hosts), Bulgaria, Kazakhstan

Group 10 (14–20 October): Italy, Scotland (hosts), Northern Ireland, Montenegro

Group 11 (22–28 October): Netherlands, Portugal (hosts), Israel, Latvia

Bye to elite round: Spain, Germany (holders)

Bye to finals: Sweden (hosts)