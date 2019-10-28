Women’s U17 qualifying round report

Monday 28 October 2019

The elite round line-up is complete after the end of the qualifying round.

Getty Images

The 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round has decided the elite round line-up.

  • Results
  • The top two sides in each group plus the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join top seeds Spain and holders Germany in the elite round draw on 29 November
  • Hosts Sweden have bye to eight-team finals from 9 to 22 May, which will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India
  • Through: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Germany (holders, bye), Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (bye), Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales

THE GROUPS

Group 1
Through: England, Belgium, Croatia*
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts),

Group 2
Through: Switzerland, Turkey, Romania*
Also in group: Moldova (hosts)

Group 3
Through: France, Iceland
Also in group: Malta, Belarus (hosts)

Group 4
Through: Austria, Slovakia (hosts)
Also in group: Finland, Estonia

Group 5
Through: Norway, Slovenia
Also in group: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands (hosts)

Group 6
Through: Russia, Denmark (hosts), Wales*
Also in group: North Macedonia

Group 7
Through: Republic of Ireland, Greece
Also in group: Lithuania (hosts), Albania

Group 8
Through: Czech Republic, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine*
Also in group: Georgia

Group 9
Through: Hungary (hosts), Poland
Also in group: Bulgaria, Kazakhstan

Group 10
Through: Italy, Scotland (hosts)
Also in group: ﻿Montenegro, Northern Ireland

Group 11
Through: Netherlands, Portugal (hosts)
Also in group: Israel, Latvia

*Best third-placed teams

Bye to elite round: Spain, Germany (holders)

Bye to finals: Sweden (hosts)

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 28 October 2019
Top