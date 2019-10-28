Women’s U17 qualifying round report

The 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round has decided the elite round line-up.

Results

The top two sides in each group plus the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join top seeds Spain and holders Germany in the elite round draw on 29 November

Hosts Sweden have bye to eight-team finals from 9 to 22 May, which will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

Through: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Germany (holders, bye), Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (bye), Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales

THE GROUPS

Group 1

Through: England, Belgium, Croatia*

Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts),

Group 2

Through: Switzerland, Turkey, Romania*

Also in group: Moldova (hosts)

Group 3

Through: France, Iceland

Also in group: Malta, Belarus (hosts)

Group 4

Through: Austria, Slovakia (hosts)

Also in group: Finland, Estonia

Group 5

Through: Norway, Slovenia

Also in group: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands (hosts)

Group 6

Through: Russia, Denmark (hosts), Wales*

Also in group: North Macedonia

Group 7

Through: Republic of Ireland, Greece

Also in group: Lithuania (hosts), Albania

Group 8

Through: Czech Republic, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine*

Also in group: Georgia

Group 9

Through: Hungary (hosts), Poland

Also in group: Bulgaria, Kazakhstan



Group 10

Through: Italy, Scotland (hosts)

Also in group: ﻿Montenegro, Northern Ireland

Group 11

Through: Netherlands, Portugal (hosts)

Also in group: Israel, Latvia

*Best third-placed teams

Bye to elite round: Spain, Germany (holders)

Bye to finals: Sweden (hosts)