Qualifying starts 10 September

The 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs from 10 September to 28 October, involving 44 of the 47 entrants on the road to Sweden.

While holders Germany and fellow top seeds Spain have a bye to next spring’s elite round, and hosts Sweden are assured a finals spot in May, the other entrants play off in 11 four-team mini-tournaments. In all 26 spots are available alongside Germany and Spain for November’s elite round draw. The finals in Sweden from 9 to 22 May will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

THE GROUPS

Group 1 (21–27 October): England, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Croatia

Group 2 (19–25 September): Switzerland, Turkey, Romania, Moldova (hosts)

Group 3 (15–21 September): France, Iceland, Belarus (hosts), Malta

Group 4 (20–26 October): Finland, Austria, Slovakia (hosts), Estonia

Group 5 (17–23 October): Norway, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands (hosts)

Group 6 (22–28 September): Denmark (hosts), Russia, Wales, North Macedonia

Group 7 (10–16 September): Republic of Ireland, Greece, Lithuania (hosts), Albania

Group 8 (20–26 October): Czech Republic, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine, Georgia

Group 9 (2–8 October): Poland, Hungary (hosts), Bulgaria, Kazakhstan

Group 10 (14–20 October): Italy, Scotland (hosts), Northern Ireland, Montenegro

Group 11 (22–28 October): Netherlands, Portugal (hosts), Israel, Latvia

Bye to elite round: Spain, Germany (holders)

Bye to finals: Sweden (hosts)

Road to Sweden

• The top two sides in every group plus the two third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join Spain and Germany in the elite round draw on 21 November 2019, with the games in spring 2020.

• Seven teams will eventually qualify to join Sweden in the finals in May 2020.