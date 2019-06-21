Qualifying starts 10 September
Friday 21 June 2019
The 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs from 10 September to 28 October, involving 44 of the 47 entrants on the road to Sweden.
While holders Germany and fellow top seeds Spain have a bye to next spring’s elite round, and hosts Sweden are assured a finals spot in May, the other entrants play off in 11 four-team mini-tournaments. In all 26 spots are available alongside Germany and Spain for November’s elite round draw. The finals in Sweden from 9 to 22 May will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.
THE GROUPS
Group 1 (21–27 October): England, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Croatia
Group 2 (19–25 September): Switzerland, Turkey, Romania, Moldova (hosts)
Group 3 (15–21 September): France, Iceland, Belarus (hosts), Malta
Group 4 (20–26 October): Finland, Austria, Slovakia (hosts), Estonia
Group 5 (17–23 October): Norway, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands (hosts)
Group 6 (22–28 September): Denmark (hosts), Russia, Wales, North Macedonia
Group 7 (10–16 September): Republic of Ireland, Greece, Lithuania (hosts), Albania
Group 8 (20–26 October): Czech Republic, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine, Georgia
Group 9 (2–8 October): Poland, Hungary (hosts), Bulgaria, Kazakhstan
Group 10 (14–20 October): Italy, Scotland (hosts), Northern Ireland, Montenegro
Group 11 (22–28 October): Netherlands, Portugal (hosts), Israel, Latvia
Bye to elite round: Spain, Germany (holders)
Bye to finals: Sweden (hosts)
Road to Sweden
• The top two sides in every group plus the two third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join Spain and Germany in the elite round draw on 21 November 2019, with the games in spring 2020.
• Seven teams will eventually qualify to join Sweden in the finals in May 2020.