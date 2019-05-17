Germany win #WU17EURO: at a glance
Friday 17 May 2019
Germany pipped the Netherlands on penalties to make it seven titles in the 12 #WU17EURO seasons.
Winners: Germany
Runners-up: Netherlands
Semi-finals: Portugal, Spain
Top scorers
6 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)
4 Silvia Lloris (Spain)
4 Salma Paralluelo (Spain)
4 Carlotta Wamser (Germany)
4 Sophie Weidauer (Germany)
Including qualifying
18 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)
10 Cornelia Kramer (Denmark)
8 Maria Negrão (Portugal)
8 Annabel Schasching (Austria)
7 Sophie Weidauer (Germany)
Team of the tournament
Goalkeeper
Pauline Nelles (Germany & Köln)
Defenders
Jana Fernández (Spain & Barcelona)
Ana Tejada (Spain & Logroño) – selected for second year running
Sofia Silva (Portugal & Braga)
Jule Brand (Germany & Hoffenheim)
Midfielders
Dana Foederer (Netherlands & KNVB Talententeam Zuid/PSV Eindhoven)
Lisanne Gräwe (Germany & Wiedenbrück)
Nikita Tromp (Netherlands & Ajax)
Forward
Asuri Martínez (Spain & Sporting Plaza de Argel)
Gia Corley (Germany & Bayern München)
Carlotta Wamser (Germany & SpVg Brakel)
- Germany have won a record seventh title, three clear of Spain with Poland in 2013 the only other champions.
- Germany's last five titles have been won on penalties.
- This was the first time since the #WU17EURO became an eight-team tournament in 2013/14 that Spain did not reach the final.
- Germany equalled Spain's record of eight final appearances.
- The Netherlands were only the eighth different finalist.
- Germany reached their 11th semi-final in 12 editions of this competition.
- Germany and Spain kept up their record of never failing to get past the group stage since the round was introduced in 2013/14.
- Nikita Tromp of the Netherlands became the new all-time leading scorer in this competition (including qualifying), surpassing Vivianne Miedema and Clàudia Pina's tally of 20, and ending the campaign on 27.
- Tromp equalled Miedema's old single-season goal tally record of 18 from 2012/13.
- Portugal became the 16th different side to reach the semi-finals; the only team from that nation to previously get to the last four of a female European tournament were the 2012 Women's U19 team.
- Bulgaria played in their first women's final tournament at any level.
Sweden 2020: qualifying round 10 September to 28 October 2019
All the results/highlights..
Group stage
Sunday 5 May
Group A
Bulgaria 1-3 Portugal: Dobrich – highlights
Spain 0-0 Denmark: Kavarna
Group B
England 0-4 Germany: Albena
Austria 1-4 Netherlands: Kavarna
Wednesday 8 May
Group A
Denmark 0-1 Portugal: Albena
Bulgaria 0-3 Spain: Dobrich
Group B
Germany 2-3 Netherlands: Kavarna – highlights
Austria 1-2 England: Dobrich
Saturday 11 May
Group A
Denmark 2-0 Bulgaria: Dobrich
Portugal 0-6 Spain: Albena – highlights
Group B
Germany 3-1 Austria: Albena – highlights
Netherlands 0-2 England: Kavarna
Knockout phase
Semi-finals: Tuesday 14 May
Germany 2-0 Portugal: Dobrich – highlights
Spain 1-3 Netherlands: Kavarna – highlights
Final: Friday 17 May
Netherlands 1-1 Germany (2-3 pens): Albena – highlights
Champions roll of honour
Eight-team tournament (hosts)
2018/19: Germany (Bulgaria)
2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)
2016/17: Germany (Czech Republic)
2015/16: Germany (Belarus)
2014/15: Spain (Iceland)
2013/14: Germany (England)
Four-team tournament in Nyon
2012/13: Poland
2011/12: Germany
2010/11: Spain
2009/10: Spain
2008/09: Germany
2007/08: Germany
Titles:
Germany 7
Spain 4
Poland 1
Final appearances:
Germany 8
Spain 8
France 3
Netherlands 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
Switzerland 1
Semi-final appearances:
Germany 11
Spain 10
France 5
England 4
Netherlands3
Norway 3
Denmark 2
Switzerland 2
Belgium 1
Finland 1
Iceland 1
Italy 1
Poland 1
Portugal 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
(bold: inc 2019)