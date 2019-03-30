WU17 EURO elite round report

Holders Spain are among the qualifiers from the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round that ends on Saturday, with seven teams to join hosts Bulgaria in next Friday's draw.

Elite round results

Qualified: Austria, Bulgaria (hosts), Denmark, England, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain (holders)

Draw: 10:30CET (11:30 local) on Friday at Flamingo Grand Hotel & Spa, Albena

Finals: 5 to 17 May, Bulgaria

Group 1

Qualified: England

Group 2

Qualified: Netherlands

Group 3

Qualified: Spain (holders)

Group 4

Qualified: Germany

Group 5:

Qualified: Portugal

Group 6

Qualified: Denmark

Group 7

Qualified: Austria

