WU17 EURO elite round report
Saturday 30 March 2019
Holders Spain, Austria, Denmark, England, Germany, Netherlands and Portugal have joined hosts Bulgaria in the finals.
Holders Spain are among the qualifiers from the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round that ends on Saturday, with seven teams to join hosts Bulgaria in next Friday's draw.
- Qualified: Austria, Bulgaria (hosts), Denmark, England, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain (holders)
- Draw: 10:30CET (11:30 local) on Friday at Flamingo Grand Hotel & Spa, Albena
- Finals: 5 to 17 May, Bulgaria
Elite round groups
Group 1
Qualified: England
Group 2
Qualified: Netherlands
Group 3
Qualified: Spain (holders)
Group 4
Qualified: Germany
Group 5:
Qualified: Portugal
Group 6
Qualified: Denmark
Group 7
Qualified: Austria
• The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Bulgaria in the finals from 5 to 17 May. The draw will be made at 10:30CET (11:30 local) on 5 April at Flamingo Grand Hotel & Spa, Albena.
- Netherlands striker Nikita Tromp's one strike added to her 11 qualifying round goals took her career total to 21 – breaking the competition record previously held by Vivianne Miedema and Claudia Pina
- Germany have won a record six titles and now qualified for 11 of the 12 final tournaments
- Holders Spain have reached the last five finals, and are are on four titles, two behind Germany
- To win their group Spain beat the only side other than the current champions and Germany to have won the title, Poland
- Denmark have reached their first eight-team final tournament, having played in the old four-sided event in Nyon in 2008 and 2012
- England keep up their record of reaching all six eight-team final tournaments, shared with Germany and Spain
- Portugal and Austria have qualified for the second time, both previously making the 2013/14 event in England
- Hosts Bulgaria will play in their first women's final tournament