Women's U17 EURO qualifying round report

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round line-up is complete, with 26 teams progressing from the qualifying round to join top seeds Spain and Germany.

In all, 44 of the 47 entrants competed in mini-tournaments, with holders Spain and Germany given byes to the elite round and hosts Bulgaria already in May's finals. The elite round draw is on 23 November.

Through to elite round: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany (bye), Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Russia, Serbia, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (holders, bye), Sweden, Switzerland, Wales

Qualifying round groups

Group 1

Through: Denmark, Czech Republic

Group 2

Through: Norway, Russia

Group 3

Through: Italy, Finland

Group 4

Through: Poland, Scotland, Slovakia*

Group 5

Through: England, Iceland

Group 6

Through: Belgium, Portugal

Group 7

Through: Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Wales*

Group 8

Through: Austria, Slovenia

Group 9

Through: Greece, Switzerland, Northern Ireland*

France impressed in their mini-tournament ©PETR Stojanovski

Group 10

Through: France, Hungary

Group 11

Through: Netherlands, Sweden, Georgia*

*Four best third-placed teams

Bye to elite round: Germany, Spain (holders)

Bye to final tournament: Bulgaria (hosts)

Road to Bulgaria

• The top two sides in every group plus the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join Germany and holders Spain in the elite round draw on 23 November, with the games to be held in spring 2019.

• The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Bulgaria in the finals from 5 to 17 May.