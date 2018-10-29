Women's U17 EURO qualifying round report
Monday 29 October 2018
The elite round line-up is set, with 26 teams earning spots alongside Germany and holders Spain in the 23 November draw.
The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round line-up is complete, with 26 teams progressing from the qualifying round to join top seeds Spain and Germany.
- Matches now 90 minutes, and teams are allowed up to five substitutions
In all, 44 of the 47 entrants competed in mini-tournaments, with holders Spain and Germany given byes to the elite round and hosts Bulgaria already in May's finals. The elite round draw is on 23 November.
Through to elite round: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany (bye), Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Russia, Serbia, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (holders, bye), Sweden, Switzerland, Wales
Qualifying round groups
Group 1
Through: Denmark, Czech Republic
Group 2
Through: Norway, Russia
Group 3
Through: Italy, Finland
Group 4
Through: Poland, Scotland, Slovakia*
Group 5
Through: England, Iceland
Group 6
Through: Belgium, Portugal
Group 7
Through: Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Wales*
Group 8
Through: Austria, Slovenia
Group 9
Through: Greece, Switzerland, Northern Ireland*
Group 10
Through: France, Hungary
Group 11
Through: Netherlands, Sweden, Georgia*
*Four best third-placed teams
Bye to elite round: Germany, Spain (holders)
Bye to final tournament: Bulgaria (hosts)
Road to Bulgaria
• The top two sides in every group plus the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join Germany and holders Spain in the elite round draw on 23 November, with the games to be held in spring 2019.
• The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Bulgaria in the finals from 5 to 17 May.