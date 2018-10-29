Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Women's U17 EURO qualifying round report

Monday 29 October 2018

The elite round line-up is set, with 26 teams earning spots alongside Germany and holders Spain in the 23 November draw.

The Netherlands have been in free-scoring form
The Netherlands have been in free-scoring form ©Getty Images

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round line-up is complete, with 26 teams progressing from the qualifying round to join top seeds Spain and Germany.

In all, 44 of the 47 entrants competed in mini-tournaments, with holders Spain and Germany given byes to the elite round and hosts Bulgaria already in May's finals. The elite round draw is on 23 November.

Through to elite round: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany (bye), Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Russia, Serbia, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (holders, bye), Sweden, Switzerland, Wales

2018 final highlights: Germany 0-2 Spain
2018 final highlights: Germany 0-2 Spain

Qualifying round groups
Group 1
Through: Denmark, Czech Republic

Group 2
Through: Norway, Russia

Group 3
Through: Italy, Finland

Group 4
Through: Poland, Scotland, Slovakia*

Group 5  
Through: England, Iceland

Group 6
Through: Belgium, Portugal

Group 7
Through: Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Wales*

Group 8
Through: Austria, Slovenia

Group 9  
Through: Greece, Switzerland, Northern Ireland*

France impressed in their mini-tournament
France impressed in their mini-tournament©PETR Stojanovski

Group 10
Through: France, Hungary

Group 11
Through: Netherlands, Sweden, Georgia*

*Four best third-placed teams

Bye to elite round: Germany, Spain (holders)

Bye to final tournament: Bulgaria (hosts)

Road to Bulgaria
• The top two sides in every group plus the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join Germany and holders Spain in the elite round draw on 23 November, with the games to be held in spring 2019.

• The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Bulgaria in the finals from 5 to 17 May.

