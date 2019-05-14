Where to watch Women's Under-17 EURO
Tuesday 14 May 2019
Seven matches are being broadcast from the finals in Bulgaria: see where you can watch on TV or online below.
The 2018/19 WU17 EURO will be played out on television sets and online courtesy of UEFA's broadcast partners, as well as on our UEFA.tv YouTube channel in selected territories.
Matches that will be shown on TV
- Group stage: Bulgaria v Portugal, Germany v Netherlands, Germany v Austria, Portugal v Spain
- Both semi-finals
- Final
Streaming on UEFA.tv
All produced matches will be streamed on our UEFA.tv YouTube channel in all territories except Bulgaria, Germany, Israel, Middle East/North Africa and USA. Highlights of all produced matches will also be available on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv worldwide from midnight CET.
Rights holders
There is no guarantee that the rights holders below will show all produced matches. Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed. All subject to agreements being reached.
Europe
Albania: RTSH
Andorra: see Spain
Austria: ORF
Belarus: BTRC
Belgium: RTBF, VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sportklub
Bulgaria: BNT
Croatia: Sportklub
Czech Republic: CT
Denmark, DR
Estonia: EER
Faroe Islands: see Denmark
Finland: YLE
Germany: Sport1
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
Israel: Charlton
Italy: RAI
Kosovo: RTK
Latvia: LTV
Liechtenstein: see Switzerland
Lithuania: LRT
Luxembourg: see Belgium
Malta: PBS
Montenegro: Sportklub
Netherlands: NOS
North Macedonia: Sportklub
Norway: NRK
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTP
Republic of Ireland: RTE
Romania: TVR
Russia: Match TV
San Marino: see Italy
Serbia: Sportklub
Slovakia: RTVS
Slovenia: Sportklub
Spain: TVE
Sweden: SVT, SR
Switzerland: SRG
UK: BBC
Ukraine: PBC
Vatican City: see Italy
Ex-Europe
China: CCTV
Latin America: ESPN Play
Middle East/North Africa: beIN Sports
USA (English language): ESPN
USA (Spanish language): Univision