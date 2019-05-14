Where to watch Women's Under-17 EURO

The 2018/19 WU17 EURO will be played out on television sets and online courtesy of UEFA's broadcast partners, as well as on our UEFA.tv YouTube channel in selected territories.

Matches that will be shown on TV



Group stage: Bulgaria v Portugal, Germany v Netherlands, Germany v Austria, Portugal v Spain

Both semi-finals

Final

Streaming on UEFA.tv

All produced matches will be streamed on our UEFA.tv YouTube channel in all territories except Bulgaria, Germany, Israel, Middle East/North Africa and USA. Highlights of all produced matches will also be available on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv worldwide from midnight CET.

Rights holders

There is no guarantee that the rights holders below will show all produced matches. Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed. All subject to agreements being reached.

Europe





Albania: RTSH

Andorra: see Spain

Austria: ORF

Belarus: BTRC

Belgium: RTBF, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sportklub

Bulgaria: BNT

Croatia: Sportklub

Czech Republic: CT

Denmark, DR

Estonia: EER

Faroe Islands: see Denmark

Finland: YLE

Germany: Sport1

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel: Charlton

Italy: RAI

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: LTV

Liechtenstein: see Switzerland

Lithuania: LRT

Luxembourg: see Belgium

Malta: PBS

Montenegro: Sportklub

Netherlands: NOS

North Macedonia: Sportklub

Norway: NRK

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP

Republic of Ireland: RTE

Romania: TVR

Russia: Match TV

San Marino: see Italy

Serbia: Sportklub

Slovakia: RTVS

Slovenia: Sportklub

Spain: TVE

Sweden: SVT, SR

Switzerland: SRG

UK: BBC

Ukraine: PBC

Vatican City: see Italy

Ex-Europe

China: CCTV

Latin America: ESPN Play

Middle East/North Africa: beIN Sports

USA (English language): ESPN

USA (Spanish language): Univision