Spain win #WU17EURO: at a glance
Monday 21 May 2018
Article summary
Spain ended Germany's two-year reign as champions to claim their fourth title.
Article top media content
Article body
Winners: Spain
Runners-up: Germany
Third place: Finland
- Top three will represent UEFA at the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay from 13 November to 1 December
Top scorers
Shekiera Martinez (Germany) 9
Eva Navarro (Spain) 6
Ebony Salmon (England) 4
Including qualifying
Claudia Pina (Spain) 15
Romée Leuchter (Netherlands) 11
Eva Navarro (Spain) 11
Telma Encarnação (Portugal) 10
Shekiera Martinez (Germany) 10
(FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier does not count towards top scorers)
- Spain are the first nation to hold the Women's U17 and U19 titles at the same time since Germany won the first #WU17EURO in 2008 while also #WU19EURO champions.
- Germany reached their tenth semi-final in 11 editions of this competition.
- Spain reached their ninth final and fifth in a row (every eight-team tournament since the first in 2013/14). Only Germany in senior Women's EURO (six) have a longer run of final appearances in any UEFA national-team competition.
- Finland were only the second finals debutants to make it to the last four since it became an eight-team competition in 2013/14, after Italy in that first year.
- Germany's Shekiera Martinez's nine goals are not just a record for a women's U17 tournament but equals the record for any UEFA finals.
- Martinez became the first player to score in all three group games in a #WU17EURO finals
- In qualifying Spain's Claudia Pina (who did not play in the finals due to injury) reached 20 career goals in this competition, equalling Vivianne Miedema's record.
- Finland, on their debut EURO qualification, have reached their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
- Germany have kept up their record of qualifying for all six editions of the World Cup, a feat shared by Ghana, Japan, New Zealand and holders North Korea (though only Germany have also never missed a senior or U-20 World Cup).
Bulgaria 2019: qualifying round 19 September to 28 October 2018
All the results/highlights
Wednesday 9 May
Group A
Finland 1-2 Germany: Marijampole
Lithuania 0-9 Netherlands: Alytus – highlights
Group B
Italy 0-0 Spain: Siauliai
Poland 2-2 England: Siauliai
Saturday 12 May
Group A
Germany 2-2 Netherlands: Siauliai
Lithuania 0-4 Finland: Siauliai – highlights
Group B
Spain 2-1 England: Alytus
Poland 0-0 Italy: Marijampole
Tuesday 15 May
Group A
Germany 8-0 Lithuania: Alytus – highlights
Netherlands 1-2 Finland: Marijampole
Group B
Spain 5-0 Poland: Alytus
England 4-0 Italy: Marijampole
Knockout phase
Semi-finals: Friday 18 May
Germany 8-0 England: Alytus – highlights
Spain 1-0 Finland: Marijampole – highlights
Monday 21 May:
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off
England 1-2 Finland: Alytus
Final
Germany 0-2 Spain: Marijampole – highlights
Champions roll of honour
Eight-team tournament (hosts)
2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)
2016/17: Germany (Czech Republic)
2015/16: Germany (Belarus)
2014/15: Spain (Iceland)
2013/14: Germany (England)
Four-team tournament in Nyon
2012/13: Poland
2011/12: Germany
2010/11: Spain
2009/10: Spain
2008/09: Germany
2007/08: Germany
Titles:
Germany 6
Spain 4
Poland 1
Final appearances:
Spain 8
Germany 7
France 3
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
Switzerland 1
Semi-final appearances:
Germany 10
Spain 9
France 5
England 4
Norway 3
Denmark 2
Netherlands 2
Switzerland 2
Belgium 1
Finland 1
Iceland 1
Italy 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
(bold: inc 2018)