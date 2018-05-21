Germany's Martinez equals UEFA finals scoring record

Shekiera Martinez's nine goals in helping Germany finish runners-up at the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in Lithuania equals a record for a UEFA football final tournament.

Having struck six goals in the group stage, only one off the record for any UEFA final tournament, the 16-year-old FFC Frankfurt striker managed a hat-trick in the semi-final with England to take her tally to nine. That equalled the record number of goals in a UEFA final tournament jointly held by Michel Platini at EURO '84 and Elena Danilova at 2005 Women's U19 EURO.

Martinez, who does not turn 17 until July and has already played in three top-flight games for four-time European champions Frankfurt, was unable to add to her tally as Spain won the final 2-0.

Most goals in a single UEFA national-team final tournament

EURO: 9 Michel Platini (France 1984)

U21: 7 Marcus Berg (Sweden 2009)

U19/U18: 8 Jorge Perona (Spain 2001)

U17/U16: 8 Odsonne Edouard (France 2015), Amine Gouiri (France 2017*)

Women's EURO: 6 Inka Grings (Germany 2009)

Women's U19/U18: 9 Elena Danilova (Russia 2005)

Women's U17: 9 Shekiera Martinez (Germany 2018)

Futsal EURO: 11 Konstantin Eremenko (Russia 1999)

*Gouri's tally does not include his goal in the FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off against Hungary