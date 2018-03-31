Women's Under-17 EURO elite round report
Saturday 31 March 2018
Holders Germany, former winners Spain and Poland, England, the Netherlands, Finland and Italy have joined hosts Lithuania in May's finals.
The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round has decided the line-up for May's finals.
• The seven group winners qualify to join Lithuania in the finals from 9 to 21 May. The draw is at 09:00CET on Friday at the Kaunas State Musical Theatre.
• The top three finishers in the finals will qualify for the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 13 November to 1 December in Uruguay.
The qualifiers
Group 1: Netherlands
Group 2: Finland
Group 3: Spain
Group 4: Italy
Group 5: England
Group 6: Poland
Group 7: Germany (holders)
Hosts: Lithuania
• Spain's Claudia Pina struck in every qualifier for a total of 15, which added to her five before this season moves her level with Vivianne Miedema as competition all-time leading scorer on 20.
• Finland will join Lithuania in making their finals debuts.
• Germany are chasing a third straight title and seventh overall; Spain, who have reached every final since the expansion to an eight-team tournament in 2013/14, have won the competition three times, with Poland the only other champions.