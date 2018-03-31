Women's Under-17 EURO elite round report

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round has decided the line-up for May's finals.

• The seven group winners qualify to join Lithuania in the finals from 9 to 21 May. The draw is at 09:00CET on Friday at the Kaunas State Musical Theatre.

• The top three finishers in the finals will qualify for the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 13 November to 1 December in Uruguay.

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2017 final highlights

The qualifiers

Group 1: Netherlands

Group 2: Finland

Group 3: Spain

Group 4: Italy

Group 5: England

Group 6: Poland

Group 7: Germany (holders)

Hosts: Lithuania

• Spain's Claudia Pina struck in every qualifier for a total of 15, which added to her five before this season moves her level with Vivianne Miedema as competition all-time leading scorer on 20.

• Finland will join Lithuania in making their finals debuts.

• Germany are chasing a third straight title and seventh overall; Spain, who have reached every final since the expansion to an eight-team tournament in 2013/14, have won the competition three times, with Poland the only other champions.