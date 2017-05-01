Women's U17 EURO: Group A preview

Czech Republic (hosts)

Best performance: group stage 2015/16

Preparation tournament (September): Itay 3-1, Spain 0-2, Scotland 1-3

Friendly results 2016/17: Germany (a) 2-3, Germany (a) 0-1, Portugal (a) 2-1, Portugal (a) 1-0, Italy (a) 2-4, Italy (a) 0-0, Finland (h) 5-0, Finland (n) 1-0

Top scorer: Andrea Stašková 4

Karel Rada, Czech Republic coach: "We have the most difficult group possible. Having said that, we know it will be a memorable tournament. If we want to develop women's football we have to take on challenges like this. It will be a very prestigious tournament for us, we have nothing to lose. We have the last two champions in our group. It will be a great experience for the girls and for all of us. We will enjoy it."

France

Best performance: runners-up 2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12

Qualifying round: Kazakhstan 17-0, Croatia 4-0, Scotland 4-0 (Group 4 winners)

Elite round: Russia 4-0, Belgium 3-0, Greece 0-1 (Group 5 winners)

Top scorer: Melvine Malard 9

Sandrine Soubeyrand, coach: "We ended up in a very competitive group with three very strong teams. Germany and Spain were the winners in the last two years. We will also play our first match against the Czech Republic – we played them last year in qualification and they are very tough opponents. We want to go as far as possible in the tournament. All the teams start on zero points, we will see how we can develop our game. "

Germany (holders)

Best performance: winners 2007/08, 2008/09, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2015/16

Qualifying round: Latvia 6-0, Wales 6-0, Turkey 4-0 (Group 7 winners)



Elite round: Italy 3-1, England 1-2, Poland 4-0 (Group 3 runners-up/best runners-up)

Top scorer: Nicole Anyomi 5

Anouschka Bernhard, coach: "It's always Spain! We have them in the group for the fourth consecutive year. It is a tough group, all the teams at this tournament are of good quality. I am looking forward to a lot of close games at a high level. To play the hosts is always exciting, the stadium will be full, the atmosphere will be great. We have a huge tradition in this age group. We are one of the successful teams, so there is pressure on us. "

Spain

Best performance: winners 2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15

Qualifying round: bye

Elite round: Portugal 6-1, Iceland 3-0, Sweden 1-1 (Group 6 winners)

Top scorers: Carla Piqueras Bautista, Claudia Pina 3

María Antonia Is, coach: "All the teams possess great quality, it is always a challenge to compete in the final tournament. We are an ambitious team, we always want to win our matches. We will always try to make the most of our participation and reach the final. "