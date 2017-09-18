WU17 EURO qualifying: road to Lithuania
Monday 18 September 2017
The 2017/18 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs from 22 September to 24 October with 44 teams beginning their bids to reach Lithuania.
The road to the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in Lithuania next May begins on Friday when the qualifying round kicks off in Hungary.
How the competition works
- Of the 46 contenders, all teams are involved in the qualifying round except top seeds (and holders) Germany, given a bye to the elite round, and hosts Lithuania, who are excused until the finals.
- The 44 teams are split into 11 groups, all played as one-venue mini-tournaments to be completed by 24 October.
- The top two in each group and the five third-placed sides with the best record against the leading pair in their group accompany top seeds Germany into the 28-team elite round. Seven nations will eventually qualify for the finals to join Lithuania.
- The tournament also acts as UEFA's qualifier for the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 13 November 1 to December that year in Uruguay, with the three available berths going to the two finalists and the winner of a play-off between the two beaten semi-finalists.
Qualiying round groups
Group 1 (10–16 October): Switzerland, Poland*, Ukraine, Faroe Islands
Group 2 (14–20 October): England, Scotland, Slovakia, Latvia*
Group 3 (2–8 October): Spain, Iceland, Azerbaijan*, Montenegro
Group 4 (24–30 September): Republic of Ireland, Greece, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina*
Group 5 (24–30 September): France, Denmark*, Wales, Kazakhstan
Group 6 (19–22 October): Sweden*, Russia, Croatia, Israel
Group 7 (1–7 October): Czech Republic, Netherlands, Turkey, Estonia*
Group 8 (22–28 September): Norway, Hungary*, Bulgaria, Moldova
Group 9 (23–29 September): Belgium, Serbia*, Belarus, FYR Macedonia
Group 10 (25 September–1 October): Austria, Portugal*, Northern Ireland, Georgia
Group 11 (23–29 October): Italy, Finland, Slovenia*, Malta
*Hosts
- Bye to elite round: Germany (holders)
- Bye to final tournament: Lithuania (hosts)
The dates
Elite round draw (Nyon): 24 November 2017
Elite round: spring 2018
Finals draw (Lithuania): 23 April 2018
Final tournament (Lithuania): 9–21 May 2018