WU17 EURO qualifying: road to Lithuania

Monday 18 September 2017

The 2017/18 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs from 22 September to 24 October with 44 teams beginning their bids to reach Lithuania.

WU17 EURO qualifying: road to Lithuania ©Getty Images for UEFA

The road to the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in Lithuania next May begins on Friday when the qualifying round kicks off in Hungary.

How the competition works

  • Of the 46 contenders, all teams are involved in the qualifying round except top seeds (and holders) Germany, given a bye to the elite round, and hosts Lithuania, who are excused until the finals.
  • The 44 teams are split into 11 groups, all played as one-venue mini-tournaments to be completed by 24 October.
  • The top two in each group and the five third-placed sides with the best record against the leading pair in their group accompany top seeds Germany into the 28-team elite round. Seven nations will eventually qualify for the finals to join Lithuania.
  • The tournament also acts as UEFA's qualifier for the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 13 November 1 to December that year in Uruguay, with the three available berths going to the two finalists and the winner of a play-off between the two beaten semi-finalists.
Highlights: Germany beat Spain in final again
Qualiying round groups

Group 1 (10–16 October): Switzerland, Poland*, Ukraine, Faroe Islands

Group 2 (14–20 October): England, Scotland, Slovakia, Latvia*

Group 3 (2–8 October): Spain, Iceland, Azerbaijan*, Montenegro

Group 4 (24–30 September): Republic of Ireland, Greece, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Group 5 (24–30 September): France, Denmark*, Wales, Kazakhstan

Group 6 (19–22 October): Sweden*, Russia, Croatia, Israel

Group 7 (1–7 October): Czech Republic, Netherlands, Turkey, Estonia*

Group 8 (22–28 September): Norway, Hungary*, Bulgaria, Moldova

Group 9 (23–29 September): Belgium, Serbia*, Belarus, FYR Macedonia

Group 10 (25 September–1 October): Austria, Portugal*, Northern Ireland, Georgia

Group 11 (23–29 October): Italy, Finland, Slovenia*, Malta

*Hosts

  • Bye to elite round: Germany (holders)
  • Bye to final tournament: Lithuania (hosts)

The dates

Elite round draw (Nyon): 24 November 2017
Elite round: spring 2018
Finals draw (Lithuania): 23 April 2018
Final tournament (Lithuania): 9–21 May 2018

Related Items

Watch Germany's record six #WU17EURO final wins
15/05/2017

LiveWatch Germany's record six #WU17EURO final wins

Germany have now appeared in – and won – six of the ten Women's Under-17 finals. Watch highlights of all those triumphs, including all three shoot-out successes against Spain.
Lithuania 2018
01/03/2017

LiveLithuania 2018

Lithuania will host the 2018 Women's U17 EURO finals.
The Women's Under-17 EURO in photos
14/05/2017

LiveThe Women's Under-17 EURO in photos

As Germany savour their tense final victory and sixth title, enjoy images from the final and beyond in our gallery of the action on and off the pitch in the Czech Republic.
WU17 EURO final as it happened
14/05/2017

LiveWU17 EURO final as it happened

Relive Germany's final triumph against Spain in our minute-by-minute coverage from Plzeň City Stadium, featuring in-depth analysis.
Watch Germany's record six #WU17EURO final wins
15/05/2017

LiveWatch Germany's record six #WU17EURO final wins

Germany have now appeared in – and won – six of the ten Women's Under-17 finals. Watch highlights of all those triumphs, including all three shoot-out successes against Spain.
