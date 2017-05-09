Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Thursday's WU17 semi-final schedule confirmed

Tuesday 9 May 2017

Spain will face the Netherlands in the first of Thursday's semi-finals before holders Germany meet Norway live on Eurosport after the group stage concluded to set the ties.

Spain celebrate reaching the semi-finals
Spain celebrate reaching the semi-finals ©Sportsfile

The schedule for Thursday's UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals in the Czech Republic has been confirmed following the conclusion of the tournament's group stage.

  • Netherlands v Spain, 11:00CET, Domazlice
  • Germany (holders) v Norway, 18:00CET, Pribram, live on Eurosport

In the first semi-final, Group B winners Spain take on Group A runners-up the Netherlands in Domazlice. Spain beat the Netherlands in the 2009/10 semi-finals on their way to the first of three titles, though they were runners-up behind Germany last season. That 2010 encounter in Nyon was the Netherlands' only previous semi-final.

Later on Thursday evening in Pribram, Group A winners Germany, the holders, play Group B runners-up Norway in a game shown live on Eurosport. Germany claimed their record fifth title last season and are in their ninth semi-final in the ten editions of the tournament. Norway have lost both their previous semi-finals, in 2008/09 and 2015/16, to Spain.

The final will be played at 18:30CET on Sunday in Pilsen, shown live on Eurosport.

2016 semi-final: England 3-4 Germany
2016 semi-final: England 3-4 Germany
