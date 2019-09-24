Hosts picked for 2021 and 2022 WU17 EUROs
Tuesday 24 September 2019
The Faroe Islands and Bosnia & Herzegovina will both stage their first UEFA final tournaments
The Faroe Islands and Bosnia & Herzegovina have been chosen to host the UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship final tournaments of 2021 and 2022 respectively by the UEFA Executive Committee at its meeting in Ljubljana.
For both the Faroe Islands Football Association (FSF) and the Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation (NFSBiH), it will be the first time hosting any UEFA final tournament. Sweden will stage this season's finals from 9 to 22 May.