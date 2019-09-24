Hosts picked for 2021 and 2022 WU17 EUROs

Tuesday 24 September 2019

The Faroe Islands and Bosnia & Herzegovina will both stage their first UEFA final tournaments

ALBENA, BULGARIA - May 16: A detailed view of the trophy during a press conference ahead of the Women's Under-17 UEFA European Championship final match between Netherlands and Germany held at the Flamingo Grand Hotel in Albena, Bulgaria on May 16 2019. (Photo by Harry Murphy - UEFA/UEFA via Sportsfile)
The Faroe Islands and Bosnia & Herzegovina have been chosen to host the UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship final tournaments of 2021 and 2022 respectively by the UEFA Executive Committee at its meeting in Ljubljana.

For both the Faroe Islands Football Association (FSF) and the Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation (NFSBiH), it will be the first time hosting any UEFA final tournament.  Sweden will stage this season's finals from 9 to 22 May.

