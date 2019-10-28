2020 WU17 finals: Sweden
Sweden will stage the finals from 9 to 22 May.
Sweden will host the 2020 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship finals in Falkenberg, Varberg, Halmstad and Ängelholm from 9 to 22 May. They will be joined by the seven elite round winners.
Sweden have twice organised a major UEFA tournament in recent years, namely the 2013 UEFA European Women's Championship and the 2009 European U21 Championship.
Finals calendar (schedule tbc)
Group stage: 9/10, 12/13 & 15/16 May
Semi-finals: 19 May
Final 22 May
The finals will also act as UEFA’s qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India from 2 to 21 November, details tbc.