2020 WU17 finals: Sweden

Sweden will host the 2020 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship finals in Falkenberg, Varberg, Halmstad and Ängelholm from 9 to 22 May. They will be joined by the seven elite round winners.

Sweden have twice organised a major UEFA tournament in recent years, namely the 2013 UEFA European Women's Championship and the 2009 European U21 Championship.

Finals calendar (schedule tbc)

Group stage: 9/10, 12/13 & 15/16 May

Semi-finals: 19 May

Final 22 May

The finals will also act as UEFA’s qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India from 2 to 21 November, details tbc.