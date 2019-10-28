2019/20 Women’s U17 elite round draw

How the draw works

Draw procedure

• There will be four seeding pots in accordance with the coefficient ranking list, with the seven countries with the highest coefficients in Pot A, the next seven in Pot B, and so on.

• The winners of each qualifying round group cannnot face the runners-up from the same section. Any other restrictions will be announced before the draw.

• Each group comprises one team from each pot, with hosts then appointed to hold the mini-tournaments to be played by the end of March.

• The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Sweden in the finals from 9 to 22 May, which will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

Qualifying round: who was in which group?

Group 1 : England, Belgium, Croatia*



Group 2: Switzerland, Turkey, Romania*



Group 3: France, Iceland

Group 4 : Austria, Slovakia



Group 5 : Norway, Slovenia

Group 6: Russia, Denmark, Wales*



Group 7: Republic of Ireland, Greece

Group 8: Czech Republic, Serbia, Ukraine*



Group 9: Hungary, Poland

Group 10: Italy, Scotland



Group 11: Netherlands, Portugal

*Four best third-placed teams

Bye to elite round: Spain, Germany (holders)

Bye to finals: Sweden (hosts)