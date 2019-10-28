2019/20 Women’s U17 elite round draw
Monday 28 October 2019
The draw on 29 November will split the teams into seven groups of four.
How the draw works
Draw procedure
• There will be four seeding pots in accordance with the coefficient ranking list, with the seven countries with the highest coefficients in Pot A, the next seven in Pot B, and so on.
• The winners of each qualifying round group cannnot face the runners-up from the same section. Any other restrictions will be announced before the draw.
• Each group comprises one team from each pot, with hosts then appointed to hold the mini-tournaments to be played by the end of March.
• The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Sweden in the finals from 9 to 22 May, which will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India
Qualifying round: who was in which group?
Group 1 : England, Belgium, Croatia*
Group 2: Switzerland, Turkey, Romania*
Group 3: France, Iceland
Group 4 : Austria, Slovakia
Group 5 : Norway, Slovenia
Group 6: Russia, Denmark, Wales*
Group 7: Republic of Ireland, Greece
Group 8: Czech Republic, Serbia, Ukraine*
Group 9: Hungary, Poland
Group 10: Italy, Scotland
Group 11: Netherlands, Portugal
*Four best third-placed teams
Bye to elite round: Spain, Germany (holders)
Bye to finals: Sweden (hosts)