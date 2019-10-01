2020 Women’s U17 finals draw

Tuesday 1 October 2019

The draw will split the eight qualifiers into two groups of four.

ALBENA, BULGARIA - May 17: The trophy is seen prior to the Women's Under-17 UEFA European Championship final match between Netherlands and Germany at Albena 1 in Albena, Bulgaria on May 17 2019. (Photo by Harry Murphy - UEFA/UEFA via Sportsfile)
UEFA via Sportsfile

Sweden will host the 2020 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship finals draw in April, the hosts joined by the seven elite round winners.

Match venues
Falkenberg, Varberg, Halmstad, Ängelholm

Finals calendar (schedule tbc)
Group stage: 9/10, 12/13 & 15/16 May
Semi-finals: 19 May
Final 22 May

The finals will also act as UEFA’s qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India from 2 to 21 November, details tbc.

