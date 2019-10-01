2020 Women’s U17 finals draw
Tuesday 1 October 2019
The draw will split the eight qualifiers into two groups of four.
Sweden will host the 2020 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship finals draw in April, the hosts joined by the seven elite round winners.
Match venues
Falkenberg, Varberg, Halmstad, Ängelholm
Finals calendar (schedule tbc)
Group stage: 9/10, 12/13 & 15/16 May
Semi-finals: 19 May
Final 22 May
The finals will also act as UEFA’s qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India from 2 to 21 November, details tbc.