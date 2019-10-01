2020 Women’s U17 finals draw

Sweden will host the 2020 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship finals draw in April, the hosts joined by the seven elite round winners.

Match venues

Falkenberg, Varberg, Halmstad, Ängelholm

Finals calendar (schedule tbc)

Group stage: 9/10, 12/13 & 15/16 May

Semi-finals: 19 May

Final 22 May

The finals will also act as UEFA’s qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India from 2 to 21 November, details tbc.