2019/20 WU17 EURO qualifying round draw

Tuesday 5 November 2019

The draw has been made for the 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round, involving 44 of the 47 entrants on the road to Sweden.

NYON, SWITZERLAND - November 23: A view of the draw results as shown on the big screen following the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship 2019/20 Qualifying Round draw at the UEFA headquarters, The House of European Football on November 23, 2018 in Nyon, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The draw was made by Anne Rei, chairwoman of the UEFA Women's Football Committee, and Laura Haas, who received the 2018 WU17 EURO Fair Play prize on behalfof last season's Germany team. The finals in Sweden will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

Qualifying round draw

Group 1 (21–27 October): England, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Croatia

Group 2 (19–25 September): Switzerland, Turkey, Romania, Moldova (hosts)

Group 3 (15–21 September): France, Iceland, Belarus (hosts), Malta

Group 4 (20–26 October): Finland, Austria, Slovakia (hosts), Estonia

Group 5 (17–23 October): Norway, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands (hosts)

Group 6 (22–28 September): Denmark (hosts), Russia, Wales, North Macedonia

Group 7 (1016 September): Republic of Ireland, Greece, Lithuania (hosts), Albania

Group 8 (2026 October): Czech Republic, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine, Georgia

Group 9 (28 October): Poland, Hungary (hosts), Bulgaria, Kazakhstan

Group 10 (14–20 October): Italy, Scotland (hosts), Northern Ireland, Montenegro

Group 11 (2228 October): Netherlands, Portugal (hosts), Israel, Latvia

[PHOTO src="2583304" size="mediumLandscape" align="Right" caption=" Laura Haas (right) receives the 2018 Fair Play prize on behalf of Germany" ]Bye to elite round: Spain, Germany

Bye to finals: Sweden (hosts)

Road to Sweden
• The top two sides in every group plus the two third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join Spain and Germany in the elite round draw on 21 November 2019, with the games in spring 2020.

• Seven teams will eventually qualify to join Sweden in the finals in May 2020.

How the draw worked

Draw procedure & seeding pots
Pot A: England, Norway, Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland

Pot B: Austria, Belgium, Serbia, Iceland, Hungary, Scotland, Russia, Slovenia, Portugal, Turkey, Greece

Pot C: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Wales, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Israel

Pot D: Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Malta, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Georgia, Albania

*Based on previous decisions of the UEFA Executive Committee and UEFA Emergency Panel, Russia and Ukraine cannot be drawn in the same group.

Bye to elite round: Spain, Germany

Bye to final tournament: Sweden (hosts)

Who was involved?
• Hosts Sweden qualify directly for the final tournament in May 2020.

• Top seeds Spain and Germany receive a bye to the elite round.

• The remaining 44 entrants start in the qualifying round where they are be split into 11 groups of four.

The draw
• There were four seeding pots in accordance with the coefficient rankings list, with the 11 countries with the highest ranking in Pot A, the next 11 in Pot B, and so on.

• Each group has one team from each pot, with hosts then appointed to stage the mini-tournaments, provisionally scheduled between 5 August and 27 October 2019

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 5 November 2019
Top