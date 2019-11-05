2019/20 WU17 EURO qualifying round draw

The draw was made by Anne Rei, chairwoman of the UEFA Women's Football Committee, and Laura Haas, who received the 2018 WU17 EURO Fair Play prize on behalfof last season's Germany team. The finals in Sweden will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

Qualifying round draw

Group 1 (21–27 October): England, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Croatia

Group 2 (19–25 September): Switzerland, Turkey, Romania, Moldova (hosts)

Group 3 (15–21 September): France, Iceland, Belarus (hosts), Malta

Group 4 (20–26 October): Finland, Austria, Slovakia (hosts), Estonia

Group 5 (17–23 October): Norway, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands (hosts)

Group 6 (22–28 September): Denmark (hosts), Russia, Wales, North Macedonia

Group 7 (10–16 September): Republic of Ireland, Greece, Lithuania (hosts), Albania

Group 8 (20–26 October): Czech Republic, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine, Georgia

Group 9 (2–8 October): Poland, Hungary (hosts), Bulgaria, Kazakhstan

Group 10 (14–20 October): Italy, Scotland (hosts), Northern Ireland, Montenegro

Group 11 (22–28 October): Netherlands, Portugal (hosts), Israel, Latvia

Laura Haas (right) receives the 2018 Fair Play prize on behalf of Germany

Bye to elite round: Spain, Germany

Bye to finals: Sweden (hosts)

Road to Sweden

• The top two sides in every group plus the two third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join Spain and Germany in the elite round draw on 21 November 2019, with the games in spring 2020.

• Seven teams will eventually qualify to join Sweden in the finals in May 2020.

How the draw worked

Draw procedure & seeding pots

Pot A: England, Norway, Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland

Pot B: Austria, Belgium, Serbia, Iceland, Hungary, Scotland, Russia, Slovenia, Portugal, Turkey, Greece

Pot C: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Wales, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Israel

Pot D: Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Malta, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Georgia, Albania

*Based on previous decisions of the UEFA Executive Committee and UEFA Emergency Panel, Russia and Ukraine cannot be drawn in the same group.

Who was involved?

• Hosts Sweden qualify directly for the final tournament in May 2020.

• Top seeds Spain and Germany receive a bye to the elite round.

• The remaining 44 entrants start in the qualifying round where they are be split into 11 groups of four.

The draw

• There were four seeding pots in accordance with the coefficient rankings list, with the 11 countries with the highest ranking in Pot A, the next 11 in Pot B, and so on.

• Each group has one team from each pot, with hosts then appointed to stage the mini-tournaments, provisionally scheduled between 5 August and 27 October 2019