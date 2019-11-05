2020/21 WU17 EURO qualifying round draw

Tuesday 5 November 2019

The draw on 29 November starts the road to the Faroe Islands

NYON, SWITZERLAND - November 23: A general view ahead of the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship 2019/20 Qualifying Round draw at the UEFA headquarters, The House of European Football on November 23, 2018 in Nyon, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

How the draw works

Who is involved?
• Hosts the Faroe Islands qualify directly for the final tournament in 2021.

• The remaining entrants will start in the qualifying round where they are be split into groups of four, though some team(s) may receive byes to the elite round depending on the level of entries.

The draw
• There are four seeding pots in accordance with the coefficient rankings list.

• Each group has one team from each pot, with hosts then appointed to stage the mini-tournaments in autumn 2020.

