2020/21 Women’s U17 qualifying round draw
Tuesday 12 November 2019
The draw is made at 09:00 CET on 29 November in Nyon.
How the draw works
Draw procedure and seeding pots
Pot A: Germany, Spain, England, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Italy, France, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Austria, Finland
Pot B: Czech Republic, Serbia*, Portugal, Belgium, Iceland, Sweden, Hungary, Switzerland, Slovenia, Russia*, Scotland, Greece
Pot C: Bulgaria, Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Northern Ireland, Ukraine*, Belarus, Turkey, Slovakia, Azerbaijan*, Lithuania, Romania, Croatia
Pot D: Georgia, Israel, Estonia, Montenegro, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia, Albania, Armenia*, Kosovo*
*Based on previous decisions of the UEFA Executive Committee and UEFA Emergency Panel, the following pairs of teams cannot be drawn together: Russia & Ukraine, Russia & Kosovo, Serbia & Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina & Kosovo, Azerbaijan & Armenia
Bye to final tournament: Faroe Islands (hosts)
Who is involved?
• Hosts Faroe Islands qualify directly for the final tournament in May 2021
• The 48 entrants start in the qualifying round where they are split into 12 groups of four.
The draw
• There are four seeding pots in accordance with the coefficient rankings list, the 12 countries with the highest ranking in Pot A, the next 12 in Pot B, and so on.
• Each group has one team from each pot, with hosts then appointed to stage the mini-tournaments, to be completed by 8 November 2020.
• The top two in each group progress to the elite round in March 2021 along with the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group.