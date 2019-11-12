2020/21 Women’s U17 qualifying round draw

How the draw works

Draw procedure and seeding pots

Pot A: Germany, Spain, England, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Italy, France, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Austria, Finland

Pot B: Czech Republic, Serbia*, Portugal, Belgium, Iceland, Sweden, Hungary, Switzerland, Slovenia, Russia*, Scotland, Greece

Pot C: Bulgaria, Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Northern Ireland, Ukraine*, Belarus, Turkey, Slovakia, Azerbaijan*, Lithuania, Romania, Croatia

Pot D: Georgia, Israel, Estonia, Montenegro, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia, Albania, Armenia*, Kosovo*

*Based on previous decisions of the UEFA Executive Committee and UEFA Emergency Panel, the following pairs of teams cannot be drawn together: Russia & Ukraine, Russia & Kosovo, Serbia & Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina & Kosovo, Azerbaijan & Armenia

Bye to final tournament: Faroe Islands (hosts)

Who is involved?

• Hosts Faroe Islands qualify directly for the final tournament in May 2021

• The 48 entrants start in the qualifying round where they are split into 12 groups of four.

The draw

• There are four seeding pots in accordance with the coefficient rankings list, the 12 countries with the highest ranking in Pot A, the next 12 in Pot B, and so on.

• Each group has one team from each pot, with hosts then appointed to stage the mini-tournaments, to be completed by 8 November 2020.

• The top two in each group progress to the elite round in March 2021 along with the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group.

