Women's U17 EURO elite round groups
Thursday 13 February 2020
The elite round will decide seven finalists to join hosts Sweden.
The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round decides which seven teams join Sweden in the finals.
- New dates: 12–20 September 2020
- The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Sweden (subject to confirmation)
- Knockout finals: 4–10 October 2020
- The tournament decides Europe's three places at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India, now scheduled for 17 February–7 March 2021
Group 1: Switzerland, Italy, Greece, Belgium (hosts)
Group 2: Hungary (hosts), Russia, Iceland, Romania
Group 3: Republic of Ireland (hosts), Austria, Serbia, Denmark
Group 4: Germany (holders), Netherlands (hosts), Scotland, Croatia
Group 5: France, England (hosts), Slovakia, Wales
Group 6: Spain, Portugal (hosts), Slovenia, Turkey
Group 7: Norway (hosts), Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine
• Germany beat the Netherlands on penalties in the 2019 final. Only Germany (7 titles), Spain (4) and Poland (1) have won this competition.
• Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Greece, Wales, Turkey, Romania, Ukraine and Croatia (making their elite round debut) are aiming to reach the finals for the first tine.