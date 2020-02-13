Women's U17 EURO elite round groups

Thursday 13 February 2020

The elite round will decide seven finalists to join hosts Sweden.

The Netherlands and Denmark have the finals in their sights Getty Images


The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round decides which seven teams join Sweden in the finals.

  • New dates: 12–21 September 2020
  • The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Sweden (subject to confirmation)
  • Knockout finals: 4–10 October 2020
  • The tournament decides Europe's three places at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India, now scheduled for 17 February–7 March 2021

Group 1 (13–19 September): Switzerland, Italy, Greece, Belgium (hosts)

Group 2 (14–20 September): Hungary (hosts), Russia, Iceland, Romania

Group 3 (13–19 September): Republic of Ireland (hosts), Austria, Serbia, Denmark

Highlights: Germany win 2019 title on penalties

Group 4 (12–18 September): Germany (holders), Netherlands (hosts), Scotland, Croatia

Group 5 (13–19 September): France, England (hosts), Slovakia, Wales

Group 6 (14–20 September): Spain, Portugal (hosts), Slovenia, Turkey

Group 7 (15–21 September): Norway (hosts), Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine

• Germany beat the Netherlands on penalties in the 2019 final. Only Germany (7 titles), Spain (4) and Poland (1) have won this competition.

• Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Greece, Wales, Turkey, Romania, Ukraine and Croatia (making their elite round debut) are aiming to reach the finals for the first tine.

