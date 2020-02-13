Women's U17 EURO elite round groups



The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round decides which seven teams join Sweden in the finals.



New dates: 12–21 September 2020

The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Sweden (subject to confirmation)

Knockout finals: 4–10 October 2020

The tournament decides Europe's three places at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India, now scheduled for 17 February–7 March 2021



Group 1 (13–19 September): Switzerland, Italy, Greece, Belgium (hosts)



Group 2 (14–20 September): Hungary (hosts), Russia, Iceland, Romania



Group 3 (13–19 September): Republic of Ireland (hosts), Austria, Serbia, Denmark

Highlights: Germany win 2019 title on penalties

Group 4 (12–18 September): Germany (holders), Netherlands (hosts), Scotland, Croatia



Group 5 (13–19 September): France, England (hosts), Slovakia, Wales

Group 6 (14–20 September): Spain, Portugal (hosts), Slovenia, Turkey



Group 7 (15–21 September): Norway (hosts), Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine

• Germany beat the Netherlands on penalties in the 2019 final. Only Germany (7 titles), Spain (4) and Poland (1) have won this competition.

• Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Greece, Wales, Turkey, Romania, Ukraine and Croatia (making their elite round debut) are aiming to reach the finals for the first tine.