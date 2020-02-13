Women's U17 EURO elite round starts 14 March
Thursday 13 February 2020
The elite round running until 29 March will decide seven finalists to join hosts Sweden in May.
The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round runs from 14 to 29 March, deciding seven teams to join Sweden in May's finals.
- Matches
- The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Sweden in the finals from 9 to 22 May
- Finals draw on 3 April in Halmstad
- The tournament decide Europe's three places at the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India from 2 to 21 November
Group 1 (22–28 March): Switzerland, Italy, Greece, Belgium (hosts)
Group 2 (18–24 March): Hungary (hosts), Russia, Iceland, Romania
Group 3 (23–29 March): Republic of Ireland (hosts), Austria, Serbia, Denmark
Group 4 (14–20 March): Germany (holders), Netherlands (hosts), Scotland, Croatia
Group 5 (16–22 March): France, England (hosts), Slovakia, Wales
Group 6 (19–25 March): Spain, Portugal (hosts), Slovenia, Turkey
Group 7 (23–29 March): Norway (hosts), Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine
• Germany beat the Netherlands on penalties in the 2019 final. Only Germany (7 titles), Spain (4) and Poland (1) have won this competition.
• Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Greece, Wales, Turkey, Romania, Ukraine and Croatia (making their elite round debut) are aiming to reach the finals for the first tine.