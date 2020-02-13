Women's U17 EURO elite round starts 14 March



The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round runs from 14 to 29 March, deciding seven teams to join Sweden in May's finals.



Matches

The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Sweden in the finals from 9 to 22 May

Finals draw on 3 April in Halmstad

The tournament decide Europe's three places at the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India from 2 to 21 November



Group 1 (22–28 March): Switzerland, Italy, Greece, Belgium (hosts)



Group 2 (18–24 March): Hungary (hosts), Russia, Iceland, Romania



Group 3 (23–29 March): Republic of Ireland (hosts), Austria, Serbia, Denmark

Group 4 (14–20 March): Germany (holders), Netherlands (hosts), Scotland, Croatia



Group 5 (16–22 March): France, England (hosts), Slovakia, Wales

Group 6 (19–25 March): Spain, Portugal (hosts), Slovenia, Turkey



Group 7 (23–29 March): Norway (hosts), Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine

• Germany beat the Netherlands on penalties in the 2019 final. Only Germany (7 titles), Spain (4) and Poland (1) have won this competition.

• Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Greece, Wales, Turkey, Romania, Ukraine and Croatia (making their elite round debut) are aiming to reach the finals for the first tine.