2020 Women's U17 finals cancelled
Wednesday 18 March 2020
The final tournament in Sweden has been cancelled.
After consultation with UEFA’s 55 member associations, the UEFA Executive Committee has taken several decisions regarding youth national team competitions considering the current COVID-19 situation across Europe.
In order to alleviate the additional operational and financial burden on national associations – caused by hygiene conditions impacting travel and accommodation, as well as testing to safeguard the health of athletes and minimize any potential risk of spreading the infection – the following decision was made about the 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, originally scheduled to take place from 9 to 22 May in Sweden, and then postponed to October (with the elite round in September):
- Cancellation of the elite round and the final tournament
- If the 2021 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is confirmed (currently scheduled from 17 February to 7 March in India) the three European teams with the highest coefficient ranking will qualify: England, Germany and Spain, in alphabetical order.