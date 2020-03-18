2020 Women's U17 finals cancelled

After consultation with UEFA’s 55 member associations, the UEFA Executive Committee has taken several decisions regarding youth national team competitions considering the current COVID-19 situation across Europe.

In order to alleviate the additional operational and financial burden on national associations – caused by hygiene conditions impacting travel and accommodation, as well as testing to safeguard the health of athletes and minimize any potential risk of spreading the infection – the following decision was made about the 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, originally scheduled to take place from 9 to 22 May in Sweden, and then postponed to October (with the elite round in September):