Women's U17 finals postponed
Wednesday 18 March 2020
In light of the current evolving situation in Europe caused by the coronavirus and following the decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee to postpone all European matches and tournaments, the final tournament of the 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, scheduled to take place this May in Sweden, has also been postponed until further notice.
Further information about the rescheduling of the competition will be given in due course, after a thorough assessment of options.