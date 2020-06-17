Return to play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Women's U17 EURO schedule confirmed

Wednesday 17 June 2020

The elite round will be in September and an eight-team knockout finals in October.

The revised calendar for the 2019/20 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship has been confirmed by the UEFA Executive Committee.

The elite round will take place between 12 and 20 September, leading to a straight eight-team knockout tournament from 8 to 14 October, hosted by Sweden pending final confirmation. The top three finishers in the final tournament will qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India from 17 February to 7 March 2021.

