2020/21 Women’s U17 qualifying round guide

The 2020/21 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs from 3 October to 22 November as 48 hopefuls begin their bids to reach May's finals in the Faroe Islands.



Qualifying round groups

Group 1 (10–16 November): Finland, Hungary, Turkey (hosts), Israel

Group 2 (2–8 November): Germany, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Malta (hosts)

Group 3 (16–22 November): Republic of Ireland, Portugal (hosts), Wales, North Macedonia

Group 4 (3–9 October): Denmark, Switzerland (hosts), Slovakia, Kazakhstan

Group 5 (31 October–6 November): Spain, Russia, Bulgaria (hosts), Armenia

Group 6 (25–31 October): England, Slovenia, Northern Ireland (hosts), Moldova

Group 7 (15–21 November): France, Iceland, Ukraine, Estonia (hosts)

Group 8 (21–27 October): Poland, Serbia, Croatia (hosts), Montenegro

Group 9 (1–7 November): Netherlands, Sweden, Romania, Albania (hosts)

Group 10 (14–20 October): Italy, Scotland, Belarus (hosts), Latvia

Group 11 (21–27 October): Norway, Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Georgia

Group 12 (8–14 November): Austria, Greece, Lithuania (hosts), Kosovo

• The top two in each group progress to the elite round in March along with the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group.

• The seven elite-round winners will join hosts the Faroe Islands in the finals from 2 to 14 May.