2021/22 Women's U17 round 1 guide

Round 1 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship begins on Thursday with a record 49 teams involved.

A new format replaces the old qualifying and elite rounds, still featuring one-venue mini-tournaments but now including two leagues with promotion and relegation and leading to the eight-team 2022 finals in Bosnia and Herzegovina (who will compete in the two rounds before automatically progressing to the final tournament).

The competition returns after the 2019/20 and 2020/21 editions were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The finals will act as a qualifier for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India from 11 to 30 October of that year.

Round 1 draw

League A

Group A1 (9–15 October): Norway*, Republic of Ireland, Hungary, Bulgaria

Group A2 (29 September–5 October): Netherlands*, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Scotland

Group A3 (22–28 October): Italy, France, Sweden*, Wales

Group A4 (8–14 November): Germany (holders), Finland, Portugal*, Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts)

Group A5 (4–10 October): England, Poland*, Belgium, Russia

Group A6 (6–12 October): Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Greece*

Group A7 (24–30 September): Spain, Serbia*, Iceland, Northern Ireland

LEAGUE B

Group B1 (24–30 September): Belarus, Georgia, Kosovo, Luxembourg*

Group B2 (23–29 September): Lithuania, Croatia*, Armenia, Kazakhstan

Group B3 (27 September–3 October): Ukraine, Estonia*, Moldova, North Macedonia

Group B4 (8–14 November): Slovakia* Israel, Faroe Islands

Group B5 (30 September–6 October): Turkey*, Romania, Latvia

Group B6 (24–30 September): Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Albania*

*Mini-tournament hosts

Competition system



Round 1 will decide which teams are promoted and relegated ahead of round 2 in spring 2022.

Promotion

From League B to A: the six group winners plus best runner-up.

Relegation

From League A to B: the seven teams ranked fourth in their groups.

The round 2 draw will be held in late 2021, with the seven League A group winners in the spring joining Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 3 to 15 May 2022. There will also be promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B ahead of 2022/23 round 1. Seedings for the round 2 draw will be determined by the positions in which each team finishes in round 1.