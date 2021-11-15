2021/22 Women's U17 round 1 report

Round 1 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship is complete with a record 49 teams having been involved.

A new format has replaced the old qualifying and elite rounds, still featuring one-venue mini-tournaments but now including two leagues with promotion and relegation and leading to May's eight-team 2022 finals in Bosnia and Herzegovina (who compete in the two rounds before automatically progressing to the final tournament). The 28 teams involved in League A of round 2 will compete for the seven finals spots alongside the hosts.

The competition returns after the 2019/20 and 2020/21 editions were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The finals will act as a qualifier for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India from 11 to 30 October.

Promotion

From League B to A: the six group winners plus runner-up with best record against teams first and third in group – Belarus, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine

Relegation

From League A to B: the seven teams ranked fourth in their groups – Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

League A

Group A1

Stay in League A for round 2: Republic of Ireland, Norway*, Hungary

Transfer to League B: Bulgaria

Group A2

Stay in League A for round 2: Netherlands*, Czech Republic, Slovenia

Transfer to League B: Scotland

Group A3

Stay in League A for round 2: Sweden*, France, Italy

Transfer to League B: Wales

Group A4

Stay in League A for round 2: Germany (holders), Portugal*, Finland

Transfer to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts)

Group A5

Stay in League A for round 2: Poland*, Russia, England

Transfer to League B: Belgium

Group A6

Stay in League A for round 2: Denmark, Austria, Greece*

Transfer to League B: Switzerland

Group A7

Stay in League A for round 2: Spain, Iceland, Serbia*

Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland

LEAGUE B

Group B1

Promoted to League A for round 2: Kosovo, Belarus (best runners-up)

Stay in League B: Luxembourg*, Georgia

Group B2

Promoted to League A for round 2: Croatia*

Stay in League B: Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Armenia

Group B3

Promoted to League A for round 2: Ukraine

Stay in League B: Estonia*, Moldova, North Macedonia

Group B4

Promoted to League A for round 2: Slovakia*

Stay in League B: Israel, Faroe Islands

Group B5

Promoted to League A for round 2: Romania

Stay in League B: Turkey*, Latvia

Group B6

Promoted to League A for round 2: Montenegro

Stay in League B: Azerbaijan, Albania*

*Mini-tournament hosts

Round 2 and final tournament



The round 2 draw will be held at 13:30 CET on 9 December with the seven League A group winners in the spring joining Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 3 to 15 May 2022. There will also be promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B ahead of 2022/23 round 1. Seedings for the round 2 draw will be determined by the positions in which each team finished in round 1.