2021/22 Women's U17 round 1 report
Monday 15 November 2021
Article summary
The first round of the new format is over with promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B decided.
Article top media content
Article body
Round 1 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship is complete with a record 49 teams having been involved.
A new format has replaced the old qualifying and elite rounds, still featuring one-venue mini-tournaments but now including two leagues with promotion and relegation and leading to May's eight-team 2022 finals in Bosnia and Herzegovina (who compete in the two rounds before automatically progressing to the final tournament). The 28 teams involved in League A of round 2 will compete for the seven finals spots alongside the hosts.
The competition returns after the 2019/20 and 2020/21 editions were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The finals will act as a qualifier for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India from 11 to 30 October.
Promotion
- From League B to A: the six group winners plus runner-up with best record against teams first and third in group – Belarus, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine
Relegation
- From League A to B: the seven teams ranked fourth in their groups – Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales
Round 1 groups
League A
Group A1
Stay in League A for round 2: Republic of Ireland, Norway*, Hungary
Transfer to League B: Bulgaria
Group A2
Stay in League A for round 2: Netherlands*, Czech Republic, Slovenia
Transfer to League B: Scotland
Group A3
Stay in League A for round 2: Sweden*, France, Italy
Transfer to League B: Wales
Group A4
Stay in League A for round 2: Germany (holders), Portugal*, Finland
Transfer to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts)
Group A5
Stay in League A for round 2: Poland*, Russia, England
Transfer to League B: Belgium
Group A6
Stay in League A for round 2: Denmark, Austria, Greece*
Transfer to League B: Switzerland
Group A7
Stay in League A for round 2: Spain, Iceland, Serbia*
Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland
LEAGUE B
Group B1
Promoted to League A for round 2: Kosovo, Belarus (best runners-up)
Stay in League B: Luxembourg*, Georgia
Group B2
Promoted to League A for round 2: Croatia*
Stay in League B: Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Armenia
Group B3
Promoted to League A for round 2: Ukraine
Stay in League B: Estonia*, Moldova, North Macedonia
Group B4
Promoted to League A for round 2: Slovakia*
Stay in League B: Israel, Faroe Islands
Group B5
Promoted to League A for round 2: Romania
Stay in League B: Turkey*, Latvia
Group B6
Promoted to League A for round 2: Montenegro
Stay in League B: Azerbaijan, Albania*
*Mini-tournament hosts
Round 2 and final tournament
The round 2 draw will be held at 13:30 CET on 9 December with the seven League A group winners in the spring joining Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 3 to 15 May 2022. There will also be promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B ahead of 2022/23 round 1. Seedings for the round 2 draw will be determined by the positions in which each team finished in round 1.