2021/22 Women's Under-17 EURO round 2: Netherlands, Denmark in finals

Tuesday 22 March 2022

Round 2 is deciding the seven teams joining hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in May's finals as well as promotion and relegation.

Netherlands topped their group in Portugal Getty Images

Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship is running, deciding which seven teams join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 3 to 15 May, as well as shaping promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B. The finals draw will be in Sarajevo on 5 April.

Finals contenders so far

Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Denmark (Group A4 winners)
Netherlands (Group A7 winners)

 
League A includes 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. They are competing in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the winners will qualify for the finals and the teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2022/23 round 1.

The teams in League B (including seven sides relegated from League A in round 1) compete for promotion to League A in six groups. Bosnia and Herzegovina take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

All the matches

League A

  • Group winners join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tournament from 3 to 15 May.
  • Teams finishing fourth transfer to League B for 2022/23 round 1.
  • Germany won the last edition of the tournament in 2018/19, and seven of the 12 completed seasons.
  • Spain are four-time champions and Poland the only other victors, in 2012/13.
  • Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine are aiming to join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in making finals debuts.

Group A1 (23–29 March): Republic of Ireland*, Iceland, Finland, Slovakia

Group A2 (7–13 April: new dates): Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary*, Ukraine

Group A3 (24–30 March): Sweden, Norway*, Serbia, Romania

Group A4 (complete):
Qualified for finals: Denmark*
Also in group: Greece
Did not play: Russia, Belarus

Russia suspended until further notice

Group A5 (23–29 March): Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Kosovo*

﻿Group A6 (24–30 March): Poland*, France, England, Croatia

Group A7 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Netherlands
Also in group: Portugal*, Italy, Montenegro

*Hosts

League B

  • Group winners, and the runners-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third, are promoted to League A for 2022/23 round 1.
Israel in action against Faroe IslandsIsrael Football Association

Group B1 (complete)
Promoted to League A as group winners: Northern Ireland
Runners-up: Israel*
Also in group: Luxembourg, Faroe Islands

Group B2 (complete)
Promoted to League A as group winners: Turkey
Runners-up: Latvia
Also in group: Armenia*
Did not play: Wales

Group B3 (complete)
Promoted to League A as group winners: Scotland
Runners-up: Albania*
Also in group: North Macedonia, Azerbaijan

Group B4 (complete)
Promoted to League A as group winners: Estonia
Runners-up: Bulgaria*
Also in group: Georgia

Group B5 (23–29 March): Switzerland, Lithuania*, Kazakhstan

Belgiuim will return to League A for next season's round 1Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B6 (complete)
Promoted to League A as group winners: Belgium
Runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina* (finals hosts)
Also in group: Moldova

*Hosts

How round 1 set the leagues

League A

Round 1 group winners: Republic of Ireland (Group A1), Netherlands (A2), Sweden (A3), Germany (A4, holders), Poland (A5), Denmark (A6), Spain (A7)

Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Czech Republic (A2), France (A3), Portugal (A4), Russia (A5), Austria (A6), Iceland (A7)

Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Slovenia (A2), Italy (A3), Finland (A4), England (A5), Greece (A6), Serbia (A7)

Promoted from League B: Belarus (best runners-up), Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine

Bosnia and Herzegovina competed in both rounds despite their finals place being asusred as hostsFedja Krvavac

League B

Relegated from League A: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts), Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

Round 1 group runners-up: Lithuania (B2), Estonia (B3), Israel (B4), Turkey (B5), Azerbaijan (B6)

Round 1 group third place: Luxembourg (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), North Macedonia (B3), Faroe Islands (B4), Latvia (B5), Albania (B6)

Round 1 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Armenia (B2), Moldova (B3)

