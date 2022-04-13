2021/22 Women's Under-17 EURO round 2: Netherlands, Finland, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Spain in finals

Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship decided which seven teams join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 3 to 15 May, as well as shaping promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B. The finals draw was made on 5 April in Sarajevo.

Finals draw Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Germany (holders), Denmark, Netherlands Group B: France, Spain, Norway, Finland



League A consisted of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. They competed in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the winners will qualified for the finals.



The teams in League B (including seven sides relegated from League A in round 1) were competing for promotion to League A in six groups. Bosnia and Herzegovina took part, although their finals place was assured as hosts.

Promotions and relegations between Leagues A and B before round 1 of the 2022/23 edition will be confirmed ahead of the draw on 31 May.

Group winners join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tournament from 3 to 15 May.

Germany won the last edition of the tournament in 2018/19, and seven of the 12 completed seasons: needing victory from their group decider against Austria, they fell 2-0 down having had a player sent off, but turned the game to prevail 3-2 with three goals in the space of five minutes.

Spain are four-time champions and Poland (who have not qualified this time) the only other victors, in 2012/13.

Finand pipped unbeaten Iceland on goal difference Sportsfile via Getty Images

Group A1

Qualified for finals: Finland

Also in group: Iceland, Republic of Ireland*, Slovakia

Group A2

Qualified for finals: Spain

Also in group: Hungary*, Czech Republic

Did not play: Ukraine

Group A3

Qualified for finals: Norway*

Also in group: Serbia, Sweden, Romania

Group A4

Qualified for finals: Denmark*

Also in group: Greece

Did not play: Russia, Belarus

Russia suspended until further notice

Holders Germany qualified ahead of Austria Getty Images

Group A5

Qualified for finals: Germany

Also in group: Austria, Slovenia, Kosovo*

﻿Group A6

Qualified for finals: France

Also in group: England, Poland*, Croatia

Group A7

Qualified for finals: Netherlands

Also in group: Portugal*, Italy, Montenegro

*Hosts

Group B1

Group winners: Northern Ireland

Runners-up: Israel*

Also in group: Luxembourg, Faroe Islands

Israel in action against Faroe Islands Israel Football Association

Group B2

Group winners: Turkey

Runners-up: Latvia

Also in group: Armenia*

Did not play: Wales

Group B3

Group winners: Scotland

Runners-up: Albania*

Also in group: North Macedonia, Azerbaijan

Group B4

Group winners: Estonia

Runners-up: Bulgaria*

Also in group: Georgia

Group B5

Group winners: Switzerland

Runners-up: Lithuania*

Also in group: Kazakhstan

Belgiuim topped their League B group Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B6

Group winners: Belgium

Runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina* (finals hosts)

Also in group: Moldova

*Hosts

League A

Round 1 group winners: Republic of Ireland (Group A1), Netherlands (A2), Sweden (A3), Germany (A4, holders), Poland (A5), Denmark (A6), Spain (A7)

Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Czech Republic (A2), France (A3), Portugal (A4), Russia (A5), Austria (A6), Iceland (A7)

Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Slovenia (A2), Italy (A3), Finland (A4), England (A5), Greece (A6), Serbia (A7)

Promoted from League B: Belarus (best runners-up), Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine

Bosnia and Herzegovina competed in both rounds despite their finals place being asusred as hosts Fedja Krvavac

League B

Relegated from League A: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts), Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

Round 1 group runners-up: Lithuania (B2), Estonia (B3), Israel (B4), Turkey (B5), Azerbaijan (B6)

Round 1 group third place: Luxembourg (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), North Macedonia (B3), Faroe Islands (B4), Latvia (B5), Albania (B6)

Round 1 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Armenia (B2), Moldova (B3)