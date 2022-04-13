UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2021/22 Women's Under-17 EURO round 2: Netherlands, Finland, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Spain in finals

Wednesday 13 April 2022

Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain have joined finals hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Netherlands celebrate qualifying
Netherlands celebrate qualifying Getty Images

Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship decided which seven teams join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 3 to 15 May, as well as shaping promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B. The finals draw was made on 5 April in Sarajevo.

Finals draw

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Germany (holders), Denmark, Netherlands

Group B: France, Spain, Norway, Finland

 
League A consisted of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. They competed in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the winners will qualified for the finals.

The teams in League B (including seven sides relegated from League A in round 1) were competing for promotion to League A in six groups. Bosnia and Herzegovina took part, although their finals place was assured as hosts.

Promotions and relegations between Leagues A and B before round 1 of the 2022/23 edition will be confirmed ahead of the draw on 31 May.

All the matches

League A

  • Group winners join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tournament from 3 to 15 May.
  • Germany won the last edition of the tournament in 2018/19, and seven of the 12 completed seasons: needing victory from their group decider against Austria, they fell 2-0 down having had a player sent off, but turned the game to prevail 3-2 with three goals in the space of five minutes.
  • Spain are four-time champions and Poland (who have not qualified this time) the only other victors, in 2012/13.
Finand pipped unbeaten Iceland on goal difference
Finand pipped unbeaten Iceland on goal differenceSportsfile via Getty Images

Group A1
Qualified for finals: Finland
Also in group: Iceland, Republic of Ireland*, Slovakia

Group A2
Qualified for finals: Spain
Also in group: Hungary*, Czech Republic
Did not play: Ukraine

Group A3
Qualified for finals: Norway*
Also in group: Serbia, Sweden, Romania

Group A4
Qualified for finals: Denmark*
Also in group: Greece
Did not play: Russia, Belarus

Russia suspended until further notice

Holders Germany qualified ahead of Austria
Holders Germany qualified ahead of AustriaGetty Images

Group A5
Qualified for finals: Germany
Also in group: Austria, Slovenia, Kosovo*

﻿Group A6
Qualified for finals: France
Also in group: England, Poland*, Croatia

Group A7
Qualified for finals: Netherlands
Also in group: Portugal*, Italy, Montenegro

*Hosts

League B

Group B1
Group winners: Northern Ireland
Runners-up: Israel*
Also in group: Luxembourg, Faroe Islands

Israel in action against Faroe Islands
Israel in action against Faroe IslandsIsrael Football Association

Group B2
Group winners: Turkey
Runners-up: Latvia
Also in group: Armenia*
Did not play: Wales

Group B3
Group winners: Scotland
Runners-up: Albania*
Also in group: North Macedonia, Azerbaijan

Group B4
Group winners: Estonia
Runners-up: Bulgaria*
Also in group: Georgia

Group B5
Group winners: Switzerland
Runners-up: Lithuania*
Also in group: Kazakhstan

Belgiuim topped their League B group
Belgiuim topped their League B groupFootball Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B6
Group winners: Belgium
Runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina* (finals hosts)
Also in group: Moldova

*Hosts

How round 1 set the leagues

League A

Round 1 group winners: Republic of Ireland (Group A1), Netherlands (A2), Sweden (A3), Germany (A4, holders), Poland (A5), Denmark (A6), Spain (A7)

Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Czech Republic (A2), France (A3), Portugal (A4), Russia (A5), Austria (A6), Iceland (A7)

Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Slovenia (A2), Italy (A3), Finland (A4), England (A5), Greece (A6), Serbia (A7)

Promoted from League B: Belarus (best runners-up), Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine

Bosnia and Herzegovina competed in both rounds despite their finals place being asusred as hosts
Bosnia and Herzegovina competed in both rounds despite their finals place being asusred as hostsFedja Krvavac

League B

Relegated from League A: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts), Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

Round 1 group runners-up: Lithuania (B2), Estonia (B3), Israel (B4), Turkey (B5), Azerbaijan (B6)

Round 1 group third place: Luxembourg (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), North Macedonia (B3), Faroe Islands (B4), Latvia (B5), Albania (B6)

Round 1 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Armenia (B2), Moldova (B3)

