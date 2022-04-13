2021/22 Women's Under-17 EURO round 2: Netherlands, Finland, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Spain in finals
Wednesday 13 April 2022
Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain have joined finals hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship decided which seven teams join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 3 to 15 May, as well as shaping promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B. The finals draw was made on 5 April in Sarajevo.
Finals draw
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Germany (holders), Denmark, Netherlands
Group B: France, Spain, Norway, Finland
League A consisted of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. They competed in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the winners will qualified for the finals.
The teams in League B (including seven sides relegated from League A in round 1) were competing for promotion to League A in six groups. Bosnia and Herzegovina took part, although their finals place was assured as hosts.
Promotions and relegations between Leagues A and B before round 1 of the 2022/23 edition will be confirmed ahead of the draw on 31 May.All the matches
League A
- Group winners join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tournament from 3 to 15 May.
- Germany won the last edition of the tournament in 2018/19, and seven of the 12 completed seasons: needing victory from their group decider against Austria, they fell 2-0 down having had a player sent off, but turned the game to prevail 3-2 with three goals in the space of five minutes.
- Spain are four-time champions and Poland (who have not qualified this time) the only other victors, in 2012/13.
Group A1
Qualified for finals: Finland
Also in group: Iceland, Republic of Ireland*, Slovakia
Group A2
Qualified for finals: Spain
Also in group: Hungary*, Czech Republic
Did not play: Ukraine
Group A3
Qualified for finals: Norway*
Also in group: Serbia, Sweden, Romania
Group A4
Qualified for finals: Denmark*
Also in group: Greece
Did not play: Russia, Belarus
Russia suspended until further notice
Group A5
Qualified for finals: Germany
Also in group: Austria, Slovenia, Kosovo*
Group A6
Qualified for finals: France
Also in group: England, Poland*, Croatia
Group A7
Qualified for finals: Netherlands
Also in group: Portugal*, Italy, Montenegro
*Hosts
League B
Group B1
Group winners: Northern Ireland
Runners-up: Israel*
Also in group: Luxembourg, Faroe Islands
Group B2
Group winners: Turkey
Runners-up: Latvia
Also in group: Armenia*
Did not play: Wales
Group B3
Group winners: Scotland
Runners-up: Albania*
Also in group: North Macedonia, Azerbaijan
Group B4
Group winners: Estonia
Runners-up: Bulgaria*
Also in group: Georgia
Group B5
Group winners: Switzerland
Runners-up: Lithuania*
Also in group: Kazakhstan
Group B6
Group winners: Belgium
Runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina* (finals hosts)
Also in group: Moldova
*Hosts
How round 1 set the leagues
League A
Round 1 group winners: Republic of Ireland (Group A1), Netherlands (A2), Sweden (A3), Germany (A4, holders), Poland (A5), Denmark (A6), Spain (A7)
Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Czech Republic (A2), France (A3), Portugal (A4), Russia (A5), Austria (A6), Iceland (A7)
Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Slovenia (A2), Italy (A3), Finland (A4), England (A5), Greece (A6), Serbia (A7)
Promoted from League B: Belarus (best runners-up), Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine
League B
Relegated from League A: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts), Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales
Round 1 group runners-up: Lithuania (B2), Estonia (B3), Israel (B4), Turkey (B5), Azerbaijan (B6)
Round 1 group third place: Luxembourg (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), North Macedonia (B3), Faroe Islands (B4), Latvia (B5), Albania (B6)
Round 1 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Armenia (B2), Moldova (B3)