2021/22 Women's Under-17 EURO round 2: Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark in finals
Tuesday 29 March 2022
Round 2 is deciding the seven teams joining hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in May's finals as well as promotion and relegation.
Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship is running, deciding which seven teams join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 3 to 15 May, as well as shaping promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B. The finals draw will be made at Hotel Hills, Sarajevo on Tuesday 5 April at 18:00 CET.
Finals contenders so far
Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Denmark (Group A4 winners)
Finland (Group A1 winners)
Germany (holders, Group A5 winners)
Netherlands (Group A7 winners)
League A includes 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. They are competing in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the winners will qualify for the finals and the teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2022/23 round 1.
The teams in League B (including seven sides relegated from League A in round 1) compete for promotion to League A in six groups. Bosnia and Herzegovina take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.
League A
- Group winners join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tournament from 3 to 15 May.
- Teams finishing fourth transfer to League B for 2022/23 round 1.
- Germany won the last edition of the tournament in 2018/19, and seven of the 12 completed seasons: needing victory from their group decider against Austria, they fell 2-0 down having had a player sent off, but turned the game to prevail 3-2 with three goals in the space of five minutes.
- Spain are four-time champions and Poland the only other victors, in 2012/13.
- Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia and Ukraine are aiming to join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in making finals debuts.
Group A1 (complete)
Qualified for finals Finland
Also in group: Iceland, Republic of Ireland*, Slovakia
Group A2 (7–13 April): Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary*, Ukraine
Group A3 (24–30 March): Sweden, Norway*, Serbia, Romania
Group A4 (complete):
Qualified for finals: Denmark*
Also in group: Greece
Did not play: Russia, Belarus
Russia suspended until further notice
Group A5 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Germany
Also in group: Austria, Slovenia, Kosovo*
Group A6 (24–30 March): Poland*, France, England, Croatia
Group A7 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Netherlands
Also in group: Portugal*, Italy, Montenegro
*Hosts
League B
- Group winners, and the runners-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third, are promoted to League A for 2022/23 round 1.
Group B1 (complete)
Promoted to League A as group winners: Northern Ireland
Runners-up: Israel*
Also in group: Luxembourg, Faroe Islands
Group B2 (complete)
Promoted to League A as group winners: Turkey
Runners-up: Latvia
Also in group: Armenia*
Did not play: Wales
Group B3 (complete)
Promoted to League A as group winners: Scotland
Runners-up: Albania*
Also in group: North Macedonia, Azerbaijan
Group B4 (complete)
Promoted to League A as group winners: Estonia
Runners-up: Bulgaria*
Also in group: Georgia
Group B5 (complete)
Promoted to League A as group winners: Switzerland
Runners-up: Lithuania*
Also in group: Kazakhstan
Group B6 (complete)
Promoted to League A as group winners: Belgium
Runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina* (finals hosts)
Also in group: Moldova
*Hosts
How round 1 set the leagues
League A
Round 1 group winners: Republic of Ireland (Group A1), Netherlands (A2), Sweden (A3), Germany (A4, holders), Poland (A5), Denmark (A6), Spain (A7)
Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Czech Republic (A2), France (A3), Portugal (A4), Russia (A5), Austria (A6), Iceland (A7)
Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Slovenia (A2), Italy (A3), Finland (A4), England (A5), Greece (A6), Serbia (A7)
Promoted from League B: Belarus (best runners-up), Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine
League B
Relegated from League A: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts), Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales
Round 1 group runners-up: Lithuania (B2), Estonia (B3), Israel (B4), Turkey (B5), Azerbaijan (B6)
Round 1 group third place: Luxembourg (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), North Macedonia (B3), Faroe Islands (B4), Latvia (B5), Albania (B6)
Round 1 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Armenia (B2), Moldova (B3)