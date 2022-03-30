2021/22 Women's Under-17 EURO round 2: Netherlands, Finland, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway in finals
Wednesday 30 March 2022
Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway have joined hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina so far as round 2 continues.
Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship is running, deciding which seven teams join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 3 to 15 May, as well as shaping promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B.
The finals draw will be made at Hotel Hills, Sarajevo on Tuesday 5 April at 18:00 CET, with one place left to fill.
Finals contenders so far
Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Denmark (Group A4 winners)
Finland (Group A1 winners)
France (Group A6 winners)
Germany (holders, Group A5 winners)
Netherlands (Group A7 winners)
Norway (Group A3 winners)
League A includes 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. They are competing in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the winners will qualify for the finals. The last group will be played from 7 to 13 April.
The teams in League B (including seven sides relegated from League A in round 1) compete for promotion to League A in six groups. Bosnia and Herzegovina take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.
Promotions and relegations between Leagues A and B before round 1 of the 2022/23 edition will be confirmed ahead of the draw on 31 May.All the matches
League A
- Group winners join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tournament from 3 to 15 May.
- Germany won the last edition of the tournament in 2018/19, and seven of the 12 completed seasons: needing victory from their group decider against Austria, they fell 2-0 down having had a player sent off, but turned the game to prevail 3-2 with three goals in the space of five minutes.
- Spain are four-time champions and Poland (who have not qualified this time) the only other victors, in 2012/13.
- Hungary, Slovakia and Ukraine are aiming to join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in making finals debuts.
Group A1 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Finland
Also in group: Iceland, Republic of Ireland*, Slovakia
Group A2 (7–13 April): Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary*, Ukraine
Group A3 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Norway*
Also in group: Serbia, Sweden, Romania
Group A4 (complete):
Qualified for finals: Denmark*
Also in group: Greece
Did not play: Russia, Belarus
Russia suspended until further notice
Group A5 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Germany
Also in group: Austria, Slovenia, Kosovo*
Group A6 (complete)
Qualified for finals: France
Also in group: England, Poland*, Croatia
Group A7 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Netherlands
Also in group: Portugal*, Italy, Montenegro
*Hosts
League B
Group B1 (complete)
Group winners: Northern Ireland
Runners-up: Israel*
Also in group: Luxembourg, Faroe Islands
Group B2 (complete)
Group winners: Turkey
Runners-up: Latvia
Also in group: Armenia*
Did not play: Wales
Group B3 (complete)
Group winners: Scotland
Runners-up: Albania*
Also in group: North Macedonia, Azerbaijan
Group B4 (complete)
Group winners: Estonia
Runners-up: Bulgaria*
Also in group: Georgia
Group B5 (complete)
Group winners: Switzerland
Runners-up: Lithuania*
Also in group: Kazakhstan
Group B6 (complete)
Group winners: Belgium
Runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina* (finals hosts)
Also in group: Moldova
*Hosts
How round 1 set the leagues
League A
Round 1 group winners: Republic of Ireland (Group A1), Netherlands (A2), Sweden (A3), Germany (A4, holders), Poland (A5), Denmark (A6), Spain (A7)
Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Czech Republic (A2), France (A3), Portugal (A4), Russia (A5), Austria (A6), Iceland (A7)
Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Slovenia (A2), Italy (A3), Finland (A4), England (A5), Greece (A6), Serbia (A7)
Promoted from League B: Belarus (best runners-up), Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine
League B
Relegated from League A: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts), Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales
Round 1 group runners-up: Lithuania (B2), Estonia (B3), Israel (B4), Turkey (B5), Azerbaijan (B6)
Round 1 group third place: Luxembourg (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), North Macedonia (B3), Faroe Islands (B4), Latvia (B5), Albania (B6)
Round 1 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Armenia (B2), Moldova (B3)