2021/22 Women's Under-17 EURO round 2: Netherlands, Finland, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway in finals

Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship is running, deciding which seven teams join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 3 to 15 May, as well as shaping promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B.

The finals draw will be made at Hotel Hills, Sarajevo on Tuesday 5 April at 18:00 CET, with one place left to fill.

Finals contenders so far Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)

Denmark (Group A4 winners)

Finland (Group A1 winners)

France (Group A6 winners)

Germany (holders, Group A5 winners)

Netherlands (Group A7 winners)

Norway (Group A3 winners)



League A includes 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. They are competing in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the winners will qualify for the finals. The last group will be played from 7 to 13 April.



The teams in League B (including seven sides relegated from League A in round 1) compete for promotion to League A in six groups. Bosnia and Herzegovina take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

Promotions and relegations between Leagues A and B before round 1 of the 2022/23 edition will be confirmed ahead of the draw on 31 May.

Group winners join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tournament from 3 to 15 May.

Germany won the last edition of the tournament in 2018/19, and seven of the 12 completed seasons: needing victory from their group decider against Austria, they fell 2-0 down having had a player sent off, but turned the game to prevail 3-2 with three goals in the space of five minutes.

Spain are four-time champions and Poland (who have not qualified this time) the only other victors, in 2012/13.

Hungary, Slovakia and Ukraine are aiming to join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in making finals debuts.

Finand pipped unbeaten Iceland on goal difference Sportsfile via Getty Images

Group A1 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Finland

Also in group: Iceland, Republic of Ireland*, Slovakia

Group A2 (7–13 April): Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary*, Ukraine

Group A3 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Norway*

Also in group: Serbia, Sweden, Romania

Group A4 (complete):

Qualified for finals: Denmark*

Also in group: Greece

Did not play: Russia, Belarus

Russia suspended until further notice

Holders Germany qualified ahead of Austria Getty Images

Group A5 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Germany

Also in group: Austria, Slovenia, Kosovo*

﻿Group A6 (complete)

Qualified for finals: France

Also in group: England, Poland*, Croatia

Group A7 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Netherlands

Also in group: Portugal*, Italy, Montenegro

*Hosts

Group B1 (complete)

Group winners: Northern Ireland

Runners-up: Israel*

Also in group: Luxembourg, Faroe Islands

Israel in action against Faroe Islands Israel Football Association

Group B2 (complete)

Group winners: Turkey

Runners-up: Latvia

Also in group: Armenia*

Did not play: Wales

Group B3 (complete)

Group winners: Scotland

Runners-up: Albania*

Also in group: North Macedonia, Azerbaijan

Group B4 (complete)

Group winners: Estonia

Runners-up: Bulgaria*

Also in group: Georgia

Group B5 (complete)

Group winners: Switzerland

Runners-up: Lithuania*

Also in group: Kazakhstan

Belgiuim topped their League B group Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B6 (complete)

Group winners: Belgium

Runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina* (finals hosts)

Also in group: Moldova

*Hosts

League A

Round 1 group winners: Republic of Ireland (Group A1), Netherlands (A2), Sweden (A3), Germany (A4, holders), Poland (A5), Denmark (A6), Spain (A7)

Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Czech Republic (A2), France (A3), Portugal (A4), Russia (A5), Austria (A6), Iceland (A7)

Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Slovenia (A2), Italy (A3), Finland (A4), England (A5), Greece (A6), Serbia (A7)

Promoted from League B: Belarus (best runners-up), Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine

Bosnia and Herzegovina competed in both rounds despite their finals place being asusred as hosts Fedja Krvavac

League B

Relegated from League A: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts), Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

Round 1 group runners-up: Lithuania (B2), Estonia (B3), Israel (B4), Turkey (B5), Azerbaijan (B6)

Round 1 group third place: Luxembourg (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), North Macedonia (B3), Faroe Islands (B4), Latvia (B5), Albania (B6)

Round 1 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Armenia (B2), Moldova (B3)