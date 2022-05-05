2022 Women's U17 finals fixtures and results: when and where are the matches?
Thursday 5 May 2022
Article summary
Holders Germany, the Netherlands, France and Spain won their openers on Tuesday with the groups continuing on Friday.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship holders Germany kicked off the finals on Tuesday with victory against Denmark in Zenica.
Germany won the last completed edition in 2019 and the runners-up that year – the Netherlands – are also in Group A, and defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is the first time Bosnia and Herzegovina have competed as the host nation of a UEFA final tournament or at all in any UEFA women's final tournament.
Those games were in Group A, while in Group B former champions Spain and three-time runners-up France won their openers. Games continue on Friday.
The groups
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Germany (holders), Denmark, Netherlands
Group B: France, Spain, Norway, Finland
Fixtures continue on Friday and Monday, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The two teams that reach the 15 May final in Sarajevo also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside the winner of a play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.
Stadiums
Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)
Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)
Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)
Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)
Results and fixtures
All kick-off times CETWhere to watch: TV/streams
Group stage:
Tuesday 3 May
Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany
Group B: France 2-0 Finland
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands
Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain
Friday 6 May
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Denmark (14:00, Zenica)
Group B: Spain vs Finland (17:30, Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Germany vs Netherlands (20:00, Sar
ajevo)
Group B: France vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)
Monday 9 May
Group A: Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (14:00, Sarajevo)
Group A: Netherlands vs Denmark (14:00, Zenica)
Group B: Spain vs France (20:00, Široki Brijeg)
Group B: Finland vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)
Semi-finals:
Thursday 12 May
SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)
SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:
Sunday 15 May
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:00, Zenica)
Final:
Sunday 15 May
Winner SF1 v Winners SF2 (20:00, Sarajevo)