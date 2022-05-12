2022 Women's U17 finals fixtures and results: Germany into final against Spain

Germany beat France 1-0 in Zenica and Spain defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in Sarajevo on Thursday to each reach their ninth UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final.

The two teams that reached Sunday's final in Sarajevo also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside the winner of a Zenica play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.

Stadiums

Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)

Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)

Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)

Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)

Highlights: Spain 3 -0 France

All kick-off times CET

Final:

Sunday 15 May

Germany vs Spain (20:00, Sarajevo)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday 15 May

France vs Netherlands (14:00, Zenica)

Semi-finals:

Thursday 12 May

Germany 1-0 France (Zenica)

Spain 3-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group stage:

Monday 9 May

Group A: Germany 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sarajevo)

Group A: Netherlands 1-1 Denmark (Zenica)

Group B: Spain 3-0 France (Široki Brijeg)

Group B: Finland 2-1 Norway (Mostar)



Friday 6 May

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark (Zenica)

Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Germany 2-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group B: France 1-0 Norway (Mostar)

Tuesday 3 May

Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany (Zenica)

Group B: France 2-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain (Mostar)