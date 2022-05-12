2022 Women's U17 finals fixtures and results: Germany into final against Spain
Thursday 12 May 2022
Article summary
Germany beat France 1-0 in Zenica and Spain defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in Sarajevo to set up a Sunday decider.
Article top media content
Article body
Germany beat France 1-0 in Zenica and Spain defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in Sarajevo on Thursday to each reach their ninth UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final.
The two teams that reached Sunday's final in Sarajevo also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside the winner of a Zenica play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.
Stadiums
Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)
Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)
Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)
Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)
Results and fixtures
All kick-off times CETWhere to watch: TV/streams
Final:
Sunday 15 May
Germany vs Spain (20:00, Sarajevo)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:
Sunday 15 May
France vs Netherlands (14:00, Zenica)
Semi-finals:
Thursday 12 May
Germany 1-0 France (Zenica)
Spain 3-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)
Group stage:
Monday 9 May
Group A: Germany 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sarajevo)
Group A: Netherlands 1-1 Denmark (Zenica)
Group B: Spain 3-0 France (Široki Brijeg)
Group B: Finland 2-1 Norway (Mostar)
Friday 6 May
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark (Zenica)
Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Germany 2-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)
Group B: France 1-0 Norway (Mostar)
Tuesday 3 May
Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany (Zenica)
Group B: France 2-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands (Sarajevo)
Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain (Mostar)