2022 Women's U17 finals results: Germany triumph again

Germany have won the 2022 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, beating Spain on penalties after their thrilling final ended 2-2 in Sarajevo.

The two teams also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside France, who won 2-0 against the Netherlands in a Zenica play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.

Stadiums

Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)

Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)

Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)

Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)

Final:

Semi-final highlights: Spain 3-0 Netherlands

Sunday 15 May

Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens)﻿ (Sarajevo)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday 15 May

France 2-0 Netherlands (Zenica)

Semi-finals:

Thursday 12 May

Germany 1-0 France (Zenica)

Spain 3-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group stage:

Semi-final highlights: Germany 1-0 France

Monday 9 May

Group A: Germany 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sarajevo)

Group A: Netherlands 1-1 Denmark (Zenica)

Group B: Spain 3-0 France (Široki Brijeg)

Group B: Finland 2-1 Norway (Mostar)



Friday 6 May

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark (Zenica)

Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Germany 2-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group B: France 1-0 Norway (Mostar)

Tuesday 3 May

Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany (Zenica)

Group B: France 2-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain (Mostar)