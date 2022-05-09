2022 Women's U17 finals fixtures and results: Netherlands join Spain, France, Germany in semi-finals

The Netherlands have joined Spain, France and holders Germany in the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals after the group stage concluded on Monday.

Three of Thursday's last-four slots were decided with a game to go on Friday but the Netherlands still needed a point against Denmark to deny their opponents Group A second place. And a 1-1 draw in Zenica booked Dutch progress behind holders Germany, who defeated hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to end the section on nine points.

Spain and France, meanwhile had both defeated each of Norway and Finland in Group B to go through with a game to spare. On Monday, Spain beat France 3-0 for first place and they now face the Netherlands in Sarajevo, after France are up against Germany in Zenica.

The two teams that reach Sunday's final in Sarajevo also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside the winner of a Zenica play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.

It is the first time Bosnia and Herzegovina have competed as the host nation of a UEFA final tournament or at all in any UEFA women's final tournament.

Stadiums

Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)

Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)

Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)

Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)

All kick-off times CET



Group stage:

Tuesday 3 May

Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany (Zenica)

Group B: France 2-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain (Mostar)

Friday 6 May

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark (Zenica)

Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Germany 2-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group B: France 1-0 Norway (Mostar)

Monday 9 May

Group A: Germany 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sarajevo)

Group A: Netherlands 1-1 Denmark (Zenica)

Group B: Spain 3-0 France (Široki Brijeg)

Group B: Finland 2-1 Norway (Mostar)



Semi-finals:

Thursday 12 May

SF1: Germany vs France (14:00, Zenica)

SF2: Spain vs Netherlands (20:00, Sarajevo)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday 15 May

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:00, Zenica)

Final:

Sunday 15 May

Winner SF1 v Winners SF2 (20:00, Sarajevo)