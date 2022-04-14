UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022 Women's U17 finals fixtures and schedule: when and where are the matches?

Thursday 14 April 2022

The eight teams are split into two groups of four in Sarajevo for the finals from 3 to 15 May in Bosnia and Herzegovina. See all the dates and kick-off times.

Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo will stage five games including the final
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship holders Germany will kick off the finals on Tuesday 3 May against Denmark in Zenica after the schedule was confirmed for the tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Germany won the last completed edition in 2019 and the runners-up that year – the Netherlands – are also in Group A, with Bosnia and Herzegovina their first opponents. It is the first time Bosnia and Herzegovina have competed as the host nation of a UEFA final tournament or at all in any UEFA women's final tournament.

The groups

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Germany (holders), Denmark, Netherlands

Group B: France, Spain, Norway, Finland

 Fixtures continue on 6 and 9 May, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The two teams that reach the 15 May final in Sarajevo also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside the winner of a play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.

Stadiums

Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)
Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)
Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)
Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)

Match schedule

All kick-off times CET

Group stage:

Tuesday 3 May
Group A: Denmark vs Germany (14:00, Zenica)
Group B: France vs Finland (17:30, Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands (20:00, Sarajevo)
Group B: Norway vs Spain (20:00, Mostar)

Friday 6 May
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Denmark (14:00, Zenica)
Group B: Spain vs Finland (17:30, Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Germany vs Netherlands (20:00, Sarajevo)
Group B: France vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)

Monday 9 May
Group A: Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (14:00, Sarajevo)
Group A: Netherlands vs Denmark (14:00, Zenica)
Group B: Spain vs France (20:00, Široki Brijeg)
Group B: Finland vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)

Semi-finals:

Thursday 12 May
SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)
SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday 15 May
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:00, Zenica)

Final:

Sunday 15 May
Winner SF1 v Winners SF2 (20:00, Sarajevo)

