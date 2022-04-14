2022 Women's U17 finals fixtures and schedule: when and where are the matches?

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship holders Germany will kick off the finals on Tuesday 3 May against Denmark in Zenica after the schedule was confirmed for the tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Germany won the last completed edition in 2019 and the runners-up that year – the Netherlands – are also in Group A, with Bosnia and Herzegovina their first opponents. It is the first time Bosnia and Herzegovina have competed as the host nation of a UEFA final tournament or at all in any UEFA women's final tournament.

The groups Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Germany (holders), Denmark, Netherlands Group B: France, Spain, Norway, Finland

Fixtures continue on 6 and 9 May, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The two teams that reach the 15 May final in Sarajevo also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside the winner of a play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.

Stadiums

Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)

Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)

Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)

Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)

All kick-off times CET

Group stage:

Tuesday 3 May

Group A: Denmark vs Germany (14:00, Zenica)

Group B: France vs Finland (17:30, Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands (20:00, Sarajevo)

Group B: Norway vs Spain (20:00, Mostar)

Friday 6 May

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Denmark (14:00, Zenica)

Group B: Spain vs Finland (17:30, Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Germany vs Netherlands (20:00, Sarajevo)

Group B: France vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)



Monday 9 May

Group A: Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (14:00, Sarajevo)

Group A: Netherlands vs Denmark (14:00, Zenica)

Group B: Spain vs France (20:00, Široki Brijeg)

Group B: Finland vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)



Semi-finals:

Thursday 12 May

SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)

SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday 15 May

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:00, Zenica)

Final:

Sunday 15 May

Winner SF1 v Winners SF2 (20:00, Sarajevo)