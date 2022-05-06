UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2022 Women's U17 finals fixtures and results: when and where are the matches?

Friday 6 May 2022

All the latest with the second set of group games in progress in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Denmark celebrate their opening goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina with a dance for coach Claus Struck
Denmark celebrate their opening goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina with a dance for coach Claus Struck NFSBIH for UEFA

Denmark got off the mark in UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship Group A as the second set of games began.

Having lost their opener on Tuesday to Germany, who won the last completed edition in 2019, Denmark today defeated hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group A. Spain then moved on to six Group B points with victory against Finland; one game in each section is to come tonight.

The groups

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Germany (holders), Denmark, Netherlands

Group B: France, Spain, Norway, Finland

Highlights: France 2-0 Finland
Highlights: France 2-0 Finland

 Fixtures continue on Monday, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The two teams that reach the 15 May final in Sarajevo also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside the winner of a play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.

It is the first time Bosnia and Herzegovina have competed as the host nation of a UEFA final tournament or at all in any UEFA women's final tournament.

Stadiums

Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)
Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)
Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)
Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)

Results and fixtures

All kick-off times CET

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group stage:

Highlights: Denmark 0-2 Germany
Highlights: Denmark 0-2 Germany

Tuesday 3 May
Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany 
Group B: France 2-0 Finland
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands 
Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain

Friday 6 May
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark
Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland
Group A: Germany vs Netherlands (20:00, Sarajevo)
Group B: France vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)

Highlights: Norway 0-4 Spain
Highlights: Norway 0-4 Spain

Monday 9 May
Group A: Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (14:00, Sarajevo)
Group A: Netherlands vs Denmark (14:00, Zenica)
Group B: Spain vs France (20:00, Široki Brijeg)
Group B: Finland vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)

Semi-finals:

Thursday 12 May
SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)
SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands
Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday 15 May
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:00, Zenica)

Final:

Sunday 15 May
Winner SF1 v Winners SF2 (20:00, Sarajevo)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 6 May 2022